Dozens of Republicans not showing up at House as shutdown looms

With a partial government shutdown looming due to an impasse over border security and President Trump's border wall, dozens of Republican lawmakers didn't show up to work late last week. There were 37 absences in the House of Representatives on Friday, including many Republicans who are retiring or lost their races.

And the House is out of session until Wednesday -- only two days before the federal government is facing a deadline to fund the government to avert a partial shutdown. If the House and Senate fail to approve new spending bills or if Mr. Trump fails to sign them into law, the federal government will go into partial shutdown mode days before Christmas.

If the large-scale absences from the House continue, it wouldn't necessarily prevent Congress from passing an appropriations package. But it would likely prevent the House from passing an appropriations package with only Republican votes. That could mean that the $5 billion in funding that Mr. Trump is demanding for his border wall is less likely to pass.

With a week to go until Christmas, and no agreement reached on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, the government could well be headed towards a shutdown. Democrats in Congress don't want to spend more than $1.6 billion on border security. Meanwhile, the president is expected to head to Mar-a-Lago later this week for his holiday vacation, and it's unclear if he'll change his plans just because some government services are closed and thousands of government workers are furloughed.

The Trump administration, for its part, is showing no signs that it cares to avert a shutdown. The president is "absolutely" willing to shut down the government if Congress doesn't authorize funding for a border wall and will do "whatever is necessary" to get the wall built, White House adviser Stephen Miller said on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Meanwhile, White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp said Monday that the president is "continuing to negotiate with Congress," and the administration is "going to find ways to get to that $5 billion dollars and make sure that we can increase funding" for the wall.