Here's where you can donate to help Central Texas flood recovery

Devastating Central Texas flooding now one of the deadliest in Texas history

At least 82 people are dead and at least 41 more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country this weekend, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.

More than a foot of rain fell in less than a 12-hour period starting Thursday and going into Friday morning. This massive rain fell over a large part of the western Guadalupe River basin. Kerrville and west into the town of Hunt are the headwaters of the river.

The destructive fast-moving waters rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes before daybreak Friday, washing away homes and vehicles. The danger was not over as torrential rains continued to pound communities outside San Antonio on Saturday, and flash flood warnings and watches remained in effect.

Here's where you can donate to Central Texas flooding relief

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

This fund will direct donations to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance. The Fund will support the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort. It is in support of nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relief, and recovery efforts.

Southern Oaks Church

The church, located at 122 Valley View in Kerrville, is accepting donations at the church but for those who aren't local, you can donate online.

TEXSAR

The Austin-based nonprofit specializing in emergency response has deployed swiftwater rescue teams, boats, drones and search dogs to aid in the search for the missing. The group is aiming to raise $100,000 to sustain its efforts. Donations can be made online for those who are not local.

Texans on Mission

The North Texas-based group is accepting financial donations as they travel to Central Texas.

Salvation Army Kerrville

The Salvation Army in Kerrville is accepting online donations to help those impacted by the floods.

Good Shepherd Episcopal School

The Dallas school is sending its disaster relief team to Hunt on Monday. They will serve hot meals to first responders, those impacted and volunteers. You can donate via check and online.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting online donations.

Texas Progressive Caucus

Donations for supplies and charities are being collected online.