Before you pursue debt settlement, make sure to understand how it appears on your credit report once the process is complete. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

With credit card rates now hovering above 22% on average and household debt balances growing rapidly, paying down debt can be a lengthy process in today's economic climate. For some borrowers, that means finding another way to resolve what they owe on their high-rate debts. And, while there are a few different routes you can take to do that, negotiating a settlement that closes out the account for less than the full balance is a common option to consider right now.

Getting to the point where your credit card debt is settled can offer some financial breathing room, particularly if the alternative was continuing to struggle with an unaffordable balance. But settling the debt for less than you owe doesn't just erase the payment history that came before it. The late and missed payments on the account that led up to the settlement can remain on your credit report for years, impacting what lenders see when you apply for financing.

A settled credit card debt can also have an impact on your credit, so it's important to understand how it appears once the process is complete. After all, there are certain details you should expect to see — and others that could signal that the creditor or debt collector hasn't reported the resolution correctly.

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What should a settled debt look like on your credit report?

While the exact wording can vary depending on the creditor and the credit bureau, a debt that was settled for less than the full amount owed generally should not appear the same way as an account that was paid in full. Rather, you may see language such as "settled," "settled for less than the full balance" or "paid-settled."

That distinction matters because a settlement means the creditor agreed to accept less than you originally owed as satisfaction of the debt. So, while the account has been resolved, your credit report can still indicate that you did not repay it according to the original terms.

The account should also generally show that there is no remaining balance due after the settlement is completed. For example, if you owed $15,000 and your creditor agreed to accept $9,000 to resolve the debt, your report shouldn't continue showing the remaining $6,000 as an outstanding balance that you're expected to repay. After a collection account is settled, it should be updated to indicate that the account is closed and that you no longer owe a balance.

And, there can be another layer to consider if the debt was sent to collections before you settled it. In that case, the original creditor's account and a separate collection account may both appear on your report. The original account could show that it was closed or transferred, while the collection account should reflect the completed settlement. That doesn't necessarily mean you're being reported as owing the debt twice, but the balances and statuses should accurately reflect what occurred.

Don't expect the negative payment history that preceded the settlement to disappear, either. If you missed payments, had the account charged off or went into collections before reaching an agreement, those accurate marks can generally remain on your credit report. A settled account can remain on your credit report for seven years, which is generally measured from the original delinquency that ultimately led to the settlement.

That means the most important things to check are whether the account is marked as resolved, whether the balance is accurate and whether the dates and payment history match your records. A settlement won't erase the account's history, but it should accurately show that you no longer have an outstanding obligation under the settlement agreement.

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What should you do if your settled debt is reported incorrectly?

If the information on your credit report doesn't match the terms of your settlement, start by comparing the account details with your records —including the written settlement agreement, proof of your payment and any confirmation from the creditor or debt collector showing that you satisfied the agreement. Those documents can help establish what should have been reported.

Keep in mind, though, that the change to your credit report may not appear immediately. Creditors and debt collectors typically report account information to the credit bureaus on a monthly cycle, so it can take several weeks for a recently completed settlement to show up. If you've just made the final payment, you may need to wait until the next reporting cycle before assuming something is wrong.

If enough time has passed and the account still shows an incorrect balance or status, you can dispute the information with the credit bureau reporting the error. You can also contact the creditor or collection agency that supplied the information. Providing copies of your settlement agreement and proof of payment can help support your dispute and show that the debt was resolved.

It's equally important to know what generally isn't a reporting error. Settling a debt doesn't remove the late payments, charge-off or collection activity that occurred beforehand if that information is accurate, nor does settling for less than you owed normally require the creditor to report the account as "paid in full." Your credit report can continue to show that you settled the account for less than the full balance even though you no longer owe money under the agreement.

That's something to consider if you're still deciding how to deal with other debts. Debt settlement can reduce the amount you ultimately have to repay, and a debt relief company may be able to negotiate with creditors on your behalf if you're struggling with multiple unsecured balances. However, resolving debt this way doesn't erase its credit history. Understanding what will remain on your reports can help you weigh that and other tradeoffs before pursuing this or any other debt relief option.

The bottom line

After settling a debt, don't consider the process finished until you've checked how the account appears on your credit reports. While the settlement itself and earlier missed payments can remain visible for years, the report should accurately indicate that the account has been resolved and that you don't still owe a balance under the settlement. If it doesn't, gather your settlement paperwork and dispute the incorrect information. Fixing the issue now can prevent an already-resolved debt from creating unnecessary problems the next time you apply for credit.