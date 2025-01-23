We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit card debt in America has reached unprecedented levels, with total consumer credit card balances surpassing $1.17 trillion in 2024. This marks a concerning increase from the previous quarter and signals that more Americans are relying on this type of short-term borrowing right now. Perhaps more troubling, though, is that delinquency rates on credit card payments have also surged, with about 9% of credit card accounts now 30 or more days past due.

Behind these statistics are millions of Americans who are struggling to adequately manage their mounting credit card debt. And, many of these cardholders are now facing the daunting prospect of dealing with debt collectors for the first time. A recent analysis from Pew shows that over one in five Americans currently has a debt in collections, and about 1 in 20 face a lawsuit over that debt, with credit card debt the most common type.

But the debt collection landscape has evolved significantly in recent years. This has dramatically altered how debt collectors can approach the debt collection process. Understanding this new terrain is important for anyone facing credit card debt collection attempts.

What is the credit card debt collection process?

When a credit card account becomes seriously delinquent, typically after 180 days of missed payments, the original creditor usually charges off the debt and either transfers it to their internal collections department or sells it to a third-party debt collector. This triggers a sequence of increasingly serious collection actions. Here's how the process typically unfolds:

Missed payments: After one missed payment

After Account delinquency: By the time you've missed two or three payments, your account becomes seriously delinquent. The credit card company typically reports the missed payments to credit bureaus, damaging your credit score

By the time you've missed two or three payments, your account becomes seriously delinquent. The credit card company typically reports the missed payments to credit bureaus, damaging Charge-off: Around the 180-day mark, your account may be charged off

Around the 180-day mark, your account Collections: The charged-off debt is either assigned to a collection agency or sold to a debt buyer. Collection agencies will begin reaching out to collect what you owe, often adding their own fees and interest.

The charged-off debt is either assigned to a collection agency or sold to a debt buyer. Collection agencies will begin reaching out to collect what you owe, often adding their own fees and interest. Legal action: If the collection agency is unsuccessful, the debt collector might sue you in civil court

Understanding these steps can demystify the process and prepare you to take the right actions at each stage.

How to get rid of collections debt

Dealing with debt in collections can feel overwhelming, but there are strategies to resolve it and regain financial stability. Here are some effective approaches:

Validate and dispute the debt

Debt validation is your first line of defense. Many collection accounts contain errors or insufficient documentation, potentially making them uncollectable. So, be sure to request detailed documentation proving the debt is yours and the debt collector has the right to collect it. If you believe the debt is incorrect or unfairly reported, you have the right to dispute it under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

Negotiate a settlement

Many debt collection agencies are willing to settle for less than the full amount owed, especially when it comes to older debts that were purchased for pennies on the dollar. You can work with a debt relief company or approach them on your own to propose a lump-sum payment that's lower than your current balance. If you're successful, make sure to get the agreement in writing before paying.

Seek professional help

Credit counseling agencies and debt relief companies can also help you find the right strategy to deal with collection debt. While some of the services they offer come at a cost, they may save you significant time and stress.

Consider bankruptcy

If your debt is unmanageable and other options fail, filing for bankruptcy might be a last resort worth considering. While it has serious long-term consequences for your credit, it can also offer a fresh financial start in extreme cases.

The bottom line

Dealing with credit card debt in collections can be a serious challenge, but understanding your rights and options can help you navigate the process effectively. The key is to act promptly while knowing you have significant rights under federal law. Be sure to document all interactions with debt collectors, respond to legal notices within required timeframes and seek professional help for complex situations.

Most importantly, though, remember that getting out of collections, while challenging, is achievable with the right approach. Whether through debt validation, debt settlement or bankruptcy, there's usually a workable solution. So, focus on finding the strategy that best fits your situation while protecting your rights throughout the process.