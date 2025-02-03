We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Erroneous collection debt can weigh you down, but there are easy ways to remove it from your credit reports. Getty Images

Finding an unfamiliar collection account on your credit report is almost always an unwelcome surprise. After all, having any debt in collections can have a big impact on your finances — and it can be a big hassle to get rid of it. Still, this issue is more common than you might expect. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2024 Fair Debt Collection Practices Act report, most of the debt collection complaints made to the bureau in 2023 were regarding debts that weren't actually owed.

Part of the issue is that the recent surge in digital lending and automated debt collection systems has made mix-ups more common. And, other factors, like the rise of buy-now-pay-later services, have also created new opportunities for identity theft and accounting errors that can land innocent people in collections. When that happens, it can be a confusing and frustrating issue to deal with, especially as the calls, letters and other aggressive debt collector tactics ramp up.

Having an erroneous collection account on your credit report isn't a life sentence, though. There are laws in place to protect you from being held responsible for debts you don't owe. These laws allow you to dispute the debt and potentially have it removed from your credit report. But how exactly can you dispute a debt that you don't owe?

Chat with a debt relief expert about your options today.

How to dispute a collection debt you don't owe

Here are your options for disputing a collection debt that isn't yours (or a debt that you don't legally owe):

Directly dispute it with the debt collector

You can directly dispute debts with a debt collector by requesting debt validation within 30 days of first contact. To do this, you'll write a detailed letter demanding proof that you owe the debt and that they have the legal right to collect it. This letter should include:

Your personal information and the account number in question

A clear statement that you dispute the debt

Request for original creditor information and documentation of the debt

Demand for proof they're licensed to collect in your state

Notice that you're recording all communication

This letter should be sent via certified mail with a return receipt requested. The debt collector must then cease collection activities until they provide validation. If they can't validate the debt, they must remove it from your credit reports.

Find out what debt relief strategies could benefit you now.

Work with the credit bureaus

Don't stop at disputing the debt with the debt collector. You'll also want to file separate disputes with any credit bureau that's reporting the debt. Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, credit bureaus must investigate these disputes within 30 days. You can submit your dispute online or by mail, but either way, it should include:

Copies of supporting documents proving the error

A clear explanation of why the debt isn't yours

Your contact information and report details

Copies of any communication with the collector

The credit bureau must then forward your dispute to the debt collector. If the debt collector can't verify that the debt is yours, the credit bureau must remove it from your report. Just be sure to monitor your reports to ensure removal eventually occurs.

Use a debt relief agency

You also have the option to use a debt relief agency to help during the debt dispute process. These companies employ experts who specialize in consumer protection laws and credit reporting regulations, which can be helpful if your issue is more complex (or if you're having trouble with getting the debt removed on your own).

When disputing wrongful collections, the debt relief company will conduct a thorough review of your credit reports and collection documentation to identify potential legal violations by the collector. They look for issues like time-barred debts, verification failures, or violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act that strengthen your dispute case.

The agency then builds a comprehensive dispute strategy, often combining direct challenges to the debt collector with formal complaints to regulatory bodies. Their experts can draft dispute letters for you and handle all communication with debt collectors, which removes the burden from you while ensuring all interactions are properly documented in case there's a need to escalate the issue.

The bottom line

Don't ignore collection accounts you don't owe. They won't go away on their own and can seriously damage your credit score. It's important to act quickly and dispute incorrect debts through the right channels instead. While you can tackle this on your own, you can also consider professional help, which can come in handy if the debt is complex or you're dealing with multiple collection issues.

But whatever you do, don't give up. Disputing an incorrect debt can be a frustrating process, but disputing a debt you don't owe isn't just about fixing your credit score. It's about standing up for your financial rights and holding debt collectors accountable for their mistakes when necessary.