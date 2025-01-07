We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Debt settlement can stay on your credit report for several years — but the credit score impact could lessen over time. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Between today's record-high rates and the compounding nature of the interest charges, a large number of Americans are struggling to deal with their credit card debt right now. That has resulted in an uptick in delinquent credit card payments and maxed-out card accounts, both of which signal a major issue with the credit landscape nationwide. If you're one of the many cardholders who's found it tough to keep up with your payments recently, settling your credit card debt for less than what you owe could provide enough relief to get your finances back on track.

But while pursuing debt settlement — also referred to as debt forgiveness — can help you avoid bankruptcy and stop collection calls, it's important to understand how this decision also affects your credit. Having a settled account listed on your credit report indicates that you've reached an agreement to pay less than the full amount owed, and this type of mark acts as a red flag to lenders, as it signals that you didn't fulfill your original payment obligations with another creditor.

Knowing how long this information stays on your credit report can help you make informed decisions about your financial future, though, whether you worked with a debt relief company or negotiated directly with your credit card issuers. It also enables you to develop an effective strategy for rebuilding your credit. So how long, exactly, do settled accounts remain on your credit report?

Learn how the right credit card debt relief program could help you today.

How long do settled accounts stay on your credit report?

Settled credit card accounts typically remain on your credit report for seven years from the date of first delinquency. This is the same timeframe as most negative items, such as late payments and charge-offs. The seven-year period begins when your account first became delinquent and remained delinquent until settlement — not from the date you settled the account.

For example, if you stopped making payments on a credit card account in January 2024 and subsequently settled the account for less than what was owed in June 2024, the settlement would stay on your credit report until January 2031. During this time, the settled account will be visible to anyone who pulls your credit report, including potential lenders, employers and landlords.

It's important to note, though, that while the settled account remains on your credit report for several years, the impact that a settled account has on your credit score typically diminishes over time. While the debt settlement may initially lower your score, its negative effect gradually decreases as the account ages, provided that you demonstrate positive credit behavior through other accounts.

Speak to a debt relief expert about your options now.

How to improve your credit after debt settlement

Rebuilding your credit after debt settlement requires patience and a strategic approach. There are several effective steps you can take to improve your creditworthiness, including:

Start with a secured credit card

A secured credit card requires you to put down a security deposit — and the amount you deposit typically becomes your credit limit. Because the security deposit guarantees that the lender will be repaid if you default, these cards are easier to qualify for with damaged credit. Using them for small purchases and paying the balance in full each month can help demonstrate responsible credit usage over time.

Become an authorized user

You can also ask a family member or trusted friend with good credit to add you as an authorized user on their account. Their positive payment history can help boost your credit score and you won't be held responsible for their credit card balance if they default.

Monitor your credit reports regularly

Request free copies of your credit reports from all three major credit bureaus and review them carefully. Dispute any inaccurate information, especially regarding your settled accounts. Ensure the settlement status is reported correctly and that the account shows a zero balance.

Keep existing credit accounts open

If you have credit cards that weren't part of your settlement, keep them active with small, manageable purchases that you pay off monthly. The length of your credit history accounts for 15% of your FICO score, so maintaining older accounts can benefit your credit profile, especially as you focus on rebuilding.

The bottom line

While settled credit card accounts remain on your credit report for seven years, this doesn't mean you're powerless to improve your credit during this time. Understanding the timeline simply helps you set realistic expectations for your credit recovery journey. The key is to focus on building positive credit habits while waiting for the settled accounts to age off your report.

While credit repair takes time, consistent responsible credit use will gradually improve your score. As the settled accounts become older, their impact lessens, and your recent positive payment history carries more weight. By implementing a solid credit rebuilding strategy and maintaining patience, you can work toward restoring your creditworthiness even before the settled accounts are removed from your credit report.