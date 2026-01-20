The price of silver has been consistently rising over the past year, breaking numerous records in the process. Stockyme/Getty Images

In recent years, with inflation problematic and higher interest rates impacting investors of all types, many turned to gold for protection and portfolio diversification. And the yellow metal subsequently surged in price, surpassing numerous price records on its way toward the $5,000 per ounce mark. But another precious metal has quietly but impressively grown at the same time: silver.

Long considered the cost-effective precious metal alternative to gold, the price of silver has surged recently and is now up by more than 200% from where it sat in January 2025. And that remarkable growth could easily continue in the weeks and months ahead, especially if certain economic conditions are met. This potential can be both daunting and encouraging for prospective investors – and advantageous for those who are already invested in the metal or considering adding more to their portfolio right now.

To better determine the value of investing in silver now, it helps to know where the price currently stands. So, what is the price of silver per ounce now, as of January 20, 2026? That's what we'll outline below (and explain why getting invested now could make the most sense).

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver is $93.70 per ounce as of January 20, 2026, according to American Hartford Gold, a precious metals dealer. That's up from just $71, approximately, at the start of the month, and just $31 for the same amount of metal in January 2025. So the price growth here is unmistakable and, for investors who have been priced out of the gold market entirely, this could be the smart (and affordable) way to get invested in precious metals now.

Waiting for the price to decline is generally not advisable. While silver prices can be more volatile than gold, over time, they tend to only increase, so waiting for a temporary drop in the price could be an expensive mistake worth avoiding.

Why should you invest in silver now?

While not identical, the benefits of silver investing are similar to those gold offers. Thanks to a consistent price, particularly during inflationary periods, silver can help your portfolio hedge against the corrosive impacts of inflation in a way that other assets cannot. Accordingly, it can help function as a critical diversifier for those whose portfolios are otherwise too heavily made up of stocks, bonds, real estate or other investment types.

And while gold and silver aren't typically considered income-producing assets, a quick glance at the price chart for either over the past year illustrates that, right now at least, both may be able to be sold for a rapid profit. Still, with industrial demand for silver expected to remain powerful, waiting around to invest may not make sense, either. Instead, consider speaking with a financial advisor or precious metal company that can answer any questions you may have and help you determine the exact role silver can play in your portfolio now.

The bottom line

The price of silver per ounce, as of January 20, 2026, sits just under $94 per ounce. That said, this is the price for the metal before any dealer mark-ups, which can easily cause the price to rise considerably higher. So, if you need the inflation hedge and portfolio diversification the metal represents and don't want to pay the exorbitant price you'd otherwise have to in order to secure the same benefits with gold, it could make sense to get started with the metal this month. Just be sure to keep silver as a critical but limited portion of your overall portfolio, typically capped at 10% or less, to avoid overcrowding your other assets at the same time.