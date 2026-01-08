We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's important to be strategic with your silver investment, even as the price rises to new record highs. PeterHermesFurian/Getty Images

If you haven't yet invested in silver, you may not want to wait much longer. The price of the precious metal has more than doubled from where it started in early January 2025. And the current market conditions are right for the metal to continue to grow in value, perhaps past new price records as soon as this month. At the same time, at around $80 per ounce currently, the metal hasn't experienced such rapid growth as to exclude beginners and other investors leery of overpaying, either.

So this January could be the smart time to finally invest in silver. Like all investments, however, an informed and precise approach will be the most rewarding. That means knowing exactly how to invest in the metal. But it also extends to knowing which specific silver investing mistakes to avoid now, as the price seemingly rises endlessly. Below, we'll detail three such mistakes worth understanding before adding silver to your wider investment portfolio.

Start by seeing how silver could protect your current investments here.

3 silver investing mistakes to avoid as the price rises

This is an exciting and potentially profitable time in the silver investing market. To take advantage, investors should be mindful to avoid these three big mistakes now:

Assume the price will drop again

All one has to do is look to gold to see that waiting for price drops in the precious metal climate of recent years is a mistake. It wasn't that long ago that gold was priced under $3,000 an ounce. Now it's approaching $5,000 for the same amount.

As noted, silver was around $40 just one year ago. Now there's talk of it hitting $100 per ounce in 2026. So assuming the price will drop again in any material way would be a mistake – and it will likely cost you more than if you had just bought it right now.

Get started with a silver investment online today.

Get invested in the wrong type

Silver bars and coins are just two types that investors can get started with. Silver ETFs and silver IRAs are also viable options worth investigating. Each one will come with its own set of unique pros and cons. And some may be best reserved for more savvy investors.

Take the time, then, to research your options to avoid getting invested in the wrong type. Precious metal investing needs to be done judiciously and recent price movement shouldn't cause you to rush to get started with an investment that can't actually help your portfolio.

Overbuy with the price still affordable

At just under $80 an ounce currently, but with the potential for significant growth high right now, investors may be tempted to overbuy silver while the price is still affordable. But that understandable temptation should be avoided.

Precious metals should be capped at a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio, and if you already have partially invested in gold or silver, that threshold may be even lower for your individual circumstances. Follow the traditional precious metal investing guidelines, even now, and you'll be better able to capitalize on the recent price growth without risking your other investments and savings at the same time.

The bottom line

With the price reasonable, the growth potential substantial, and the need for a precious metal addition to your portfolio timely in today's economic climate, silver could be exactly what you need. But it shouldn't be invested in haphazardly, either. By avoiding the temptation to wait for a more affordable time to act, getting invested in the precise type that benefits your portfolio most, and by limiting how much you ultimately do invest in, you can boost your chances of total silver investing success, both during this recent price surge and, ideally, for the months and years still to come.