Here's how high silver's price has risen in 2025 (and why it's worth investing in now)

The price of gold and silver has increased substantially in 2025. Wutthinan Yosmadee/Getty Images

With all the talk about gold investing in recent years – which continued unabated this week after the price of the precious metal surged past a record $4,000 per ounce – investors would be forgiven for overlooking their silver investing options.

But silver has many of the same benefits a gold investment offers for a fraction of the price. However, that seems to be changing, too.

While the advantages of precious metal investments are generally timeless, the costs associated with the specific metals are not. And while gold's price has remarkably surged in recent years, thanks to a combination of inflation, interest rate policy and geopolitical instability, silver hasn't exactly sat idle, either.

In fact, the price of the metal has risen exponentially, too. That allows investors who have been hesitant to pay gold's top price to get started with another, more affordable precious metal while still enjoying similarly large returns. To better understand the potential return on investment with silver now, however, it helps to know how high the price has risen so far this year. Below, we'll detail this rise and explain why it can be a worthwhile investment for many currently.

Here's how high silver's price has risen in 2025

On January 1, 2025, the price of silver per troy ounce was just $28.92, according to American Hartford Gold. By October 10, 2025, however, it had risen to $50.94 for the same amount. That's a difference of $22.02 in less than a year. Or, put another way, the price of silver is up 76% year to date.

If that rise wasn't significant enough, a further look back underlines how significant this increase really is. On October 10, 2022, gold was priced at just $19 per ounce. And, on October 8, 2018, it was just $14.46 per ounce. By comparison, today's silver prices are up 168% and 252%, respectively.

So the investment opportunities here are obvious, whether you take a short-term or long-term view of the metal's price surge. And with items like inflation (which rose in the latest report), geopolitical instability and domestic concerns over the ongoing government shutdown prevalent now, the landscape is ripe for another silver price increase, perhaps even sooner than expected. It makes sense, then, to get invested before that happens.

Why silver is worth investing in now

Similar to gold, the benefits of a silver investment are multiple and especially timely now. Specifically, silver can be worth investing in now if you want to:

Hedge against inflation: Silver isn't impacted by market conditions in the same ways stocks and bonds can generally be relied upon to maintain or rise in value during inflationary periods

Silver isn't impacted by market conditions in the same ways stocks and bonds can generally be relied upon to maintain or Diversify your portfolio: Because of this reliable price, silver is considered a smart diversification tool

Because of this reliable price, silver is considered a smart Turn a quick profit: Gold and silver are long-term investments considered to be more reliable as income protectors versus income-producing assets. Still, the remarkable price growth of both metals in recent years can't be understated and, in today's climate, an investment in the right amount and cost can quickly turn a profit in a way that was simply unattainable in other markets.

Despite these timely benefits, avoid the temptation to overinvest, too. Most experts recommend limiting the precious metal portion of your portfolio to a maximum of 10% to avoid overcrowding other assets at the same time.

The bottom line

The price of silver is close to 80% higher this October compared to where it started the year and its significant over 100% in just the past few years, underlining the benefit of investing in this unique asset right now. Take the time, then, to review your silver investing options and consider speaking with a representative from a top precious metal company. They can answer your questions and help you determine the next steps in your wider metal investing strategy.