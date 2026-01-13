Will the price of silver hit $100 per ounce this January? 3 things to consider now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of silver per ounce, already near a record high, could soon surpass another one. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The price of silver on Tuesday sat at $88.21 per ounce, marking a remarkable surge for the precious metal. Compared to the same time last year, silver is now up by around $59. Or, put it another way, silver has grown almost 200% since January 2025. And that growth could easily continue in the days and weeks to come, potentially even past a landmark $100 per ounce.

While predicting the future price movement of any asset is always difficult to do with precision, it can be particularly challenging with alternative assets like gold and silver. Many factors drive the prices of each, sometimes in unexpected ways. At the same time, the settings are right now for another silver price surge, which can motivate investors who have yet to get started with silver to take prompt action.

But will the price of silver actually hit $100 per ounce as soon as this January? It may. Below, we'll detail three reasons why it could (and what you should do before that happens).

Start by reviewing your top silver and gold investing options online here.

Will the price of silver hit $100 per ounce this January?

Here are three timely and compelling reasons why the price of silver could soon be $100 or more:

Inflation has remained sticky

The latest inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Tuesday morning, demonstrated that inflation remains sticky, even if it's much lower than it was in recent years. At 2.7%, the rate remained the same as it was the month before, and it's still almost a full percentage point above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Sticky inflation can often cause the price of precious metals to rise as investors move into the market to help hedge against the corrosive impacts inflation causes. That, in turn, could cause silver's price to rise again. It may take a few days for the latest inflation data to reverberate throughout the wider economy, but when it does, don't be surprised to see silver's price rise in response.

Get invested in silver before the price rises again now.

Geopolitical tensions are still considerable

Geopolitical tensions have historically been reliable drivers behind the price of gold. And with tensions with Venezuela, among other factors, considerable right now, those concerns could drive precious metal prices further for the foreseeable future. That can easily leave the price of silver sitting at or over $100 per ounce.

And while these sorts of conditions can evolve, it's important to remember that, long-term, precious metal prices tend to rise. In other words, waiting for these issues to be resolved in the hope that it will cause precious metal prices to drop in a material way is a risky approach to take now.

New investors could soon pursue the metal

A consistently rising silver price can attract both seasoned investors and those just beginning their journey in the precious metal market. That, in turn, can cause the price of the metal to increase. And it's likely one of the reasons why it's been consistently increasing over the past year already.

With silver ubiquitous now, too, as it's sold online, via precious metal companies, and in pawnshops and big retailers, purchasing physical silver is easier than it's ever been, too. That ease of access could be one of the drivers supporting a $100 per ounce price.

The bottom line

With the latest inflation report still elevated, geopolitical tensions significant and the reality that new investors could easily cause the price to increase, those who have yet to get started with silver may want to act now, before the price moves past the $100 per ounce mark. That said, gold and silver should remain critical but limited portions of your overall portfolio, even amid these recent developments. Keep the precious metal component limited to 10% or less to ensure that your other, income-producing assets also have a chance to succeed at the same time.