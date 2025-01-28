Grammy nominee Teddy Swims on love, growth and embracing change

Teddy Swims is making waves in the music industry with his genre-defying sound and raw authenticity. As he heads into the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with a Best New Artist nomination and an upcoming performance, the Billboard chart-topping artist behind "Lose Control" is embracing a transformative period in both his personal and professional life.

Swims said he finds himself experiencing newfound love, celebrating his Grammy nomination and preparing for parenthood with the release of "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)."

"This second album for me, it's a whole lot of unlearning that I am doing and learning what love really is supposed to be like," he said.

The journey to finding his distinctive voice wasn't always smooth. He pursued football and then got into musical theater with a friend. Since then, Swims said he has learned to embrace his musical talents.

"The first time I performed, I did feel like this is what I'm going to do, this is what I want to do," he said. "The gift is not the ability. The gift is that hunger and that desire to want to be the best that you can be."

Swims also shared he almost chose a different career path, and the support he had from his father.

"I was in cosmetology school when I was 19," he said. "He (my dad) had told me, 'Son, if you want to be a music man, just drop out of school and promise me you won't go back.'"

His father sent him a special message after hearing about his Grammy nomination: "I'm so proud of you, baby. I love you. And you made it all happen, son."

"It makes me want to cry now. I love him…I love him," Swims said.

In addition to his musical milestones, Swims is eagerly anticipating the arrival of a child.

"I can't wait to hear their voice. I am so pumped. I just hope to God they think I'm cooler than my dad, that's all I want," he joked.

Swims' album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)," is now available. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.