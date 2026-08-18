Madonna leads 2026 Video Music Award nominees. See the full list.

Madonna, who has been nominated at the VMAs in every decade of her career, leads this year's field with 11 nominations, including the top 3 prizes.

The pop superstar has 19 competitive MTV VMA wins and, in 1986, became the first solo female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

She is up for 11 awards at this year's ceremony, including video, artist and song of the year as well as best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

If she were to sweep, she'd tie Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. They have 30 each. (Eminem is the male artist with the most VMAs, with 15.)

Speaking of Swift: She follows Madonna with the second-most nominations, with nine. If she takes home even one award, she will become the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Swift is up for video and artist of the year as well as best pop, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

Madonna and Swift are followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven nods to their name as well as Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five. Blackpink's LISA has four and Shakira, Tate McRae, GENER8ION and Yung Lean are tied for three.

Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees are Grande, Mars, Carpenter and Morgan Wallen, in addition to Madonna and Swift.

The top prize of the night, video of the year, sees Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" compete against Madonna's "Confessions II — The Film," Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me," Mars' "I Just Might," Carpenter's "Tear" and GENER8ION's "Storm" starring Yung Lean.

The two-hour show will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will also simulcast on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

The show will become available to stream globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV.

CBS is home to a number of award shows, including the Tony Awards and the American Music Awards. It has aired the Grammys since 1973, though that show will head to ABC in 2027.

This year's Video Music Awards features 26 first-time nominees, which include GENER8ION and Yung Lean (with their aforementioned three nods, for their "Storm" collaboration) and the K-pop boy band CORTIS and viral "Boston" singer Stella Lefty with two each. Other notable first-time nominees include Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Tucker Wetmore and Sienna Spiro.

The best dance category has returned for the first time in seven years. Nominees include McRae's "Nobody's Girl," Bebe Rexha and Faithless' "New Religion," Harry Styles' "Aperture," Lady Gaga and Doechii's "Runway," Madonna's "Confessions II — The Film," PinkPantheress' "Stateside" with Larsson and Slayyyter's "Dance …"

Fan voting began online Tuesday across 13 categories and ends Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Pacific.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active during the show.

Paramount Global, MTV's parent company, also owns CBS News.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

GENER8ION – "STORM" starring Yung Lean

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

BTS – "Swim"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden"

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside"

RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!"

Best New Artist

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips"

French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me"

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside"

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai"

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part"

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Charli xcx – "SS26"

LISA – "Dream" feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead"

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B feat. Kehlani – "Safe"

Don Toliver – "E85"

Drake – "Janice STFU"

Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL"

Travis Scott – "DUMBO"

Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"

Best R&B

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious"

Dave & Tems – "Raindance"

Justin Bieber – "YUKON"

Kehlani – "Folded"

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime"

Best Alternative

Geese – "Taxes"

mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX UR FACE"

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide"

Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure"

SOMBR – "Homewrecker"

Tame Impala – "Dracula"

twenty one pilots – "Drag Path"

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion"

Harry Styles – "Aperture"

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside"

Slayyyter – "DANCE…"

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl"

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka"

Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"

Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO"

KAROL G – "Papasito"

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla"

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA"

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai"

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – "JUMP"

BTS – "SWIM"

CORTIS – "REDRED"

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP"

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI"

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Best Country

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell"

Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo"

Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle"

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl"

Stella Lefty – "Boston"

Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette"

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

Taylor Swift – "Opalite"

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – "SS26"

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY"

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean"

Harry Styles – "Dance No More"

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP"

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Visual Effects