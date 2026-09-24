Taylor Swift to debut "Patient Zero" music video at Sunday's VMAs

Taylor Swift will debut her music video for "Patient Zero" at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

Swift announced "Patient Zero" earlier this week, saying on social media she has been "impatiently waiting" to announce the new single will be out on Friday. A new deluxe version of her latest album, with four new songs, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," is also out on Friday.

A preview clip of the music video aired exclusively on "CBS Mornings" Thursday.

The VMAs will mark a milestone for Swift, who will be given the VMAs' first-ever Artist Director Honors, which organizers said recognizes artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

The new accolade guarantees Swift, who is also nominated in 11 categories, will become the show's most-awarded artist, breaking the tie between her and Beyoncé.

The VMAs will be airing on CBS television stations and on MTV. The show will also be streaming on Paramount+. The VMAs start at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT.