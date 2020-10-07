How to watch the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will meet for their first and only debate on Wednesday, October 7, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. It will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell will lead coverage on CBS broadcast stations, and she will be joined by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King and "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson. Former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus will also provide analysis.

How to watch the vice presidential debate

What: Vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Location: University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Time: 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET

Debate coverage on CBS broadcast stations and CBSN: 9 p.m.-11 p.m. ET

"Red & Blue" debate preview on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET

CBSN debate coverage: Pre-show coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage begins at 11 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

Follow: Vice presidential debate live blog updates on CBSNews.com

Two days after first presidential debate, President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He is being treated for the virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, both of whom helped with Mr. Trump's debate preparation, have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as Hope Hicks, counselor to President Trump. Christie also checked into the hospital for treatment. Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first debate, said Mr. Trump arrived too late to the debate site to be tested for COVID-19 there.

Pence has been tested multiple times since then, and he said the latest test, on Sunday, was negative.

Harris announced on Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had both tested negative for COVID-19. To limit travel, she arrived in Salt Lake City on Friday night.

The candidates will be seated 12 feet away from each other.