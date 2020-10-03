Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus, eighth person who attended Rose Garden event

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has tested positive for the coronavirus. The former New Jersey governor is now at least the eighth person to test positive for COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden event on September 26 Where President Trump announced the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie tweeted on Saturday. "I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

Christie also notably helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation, spending hours with him over several days leading up to the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Attorney General William Barr (R) says goodbye to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and other guests after President Donald Trump introducee 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. / Getty Images

Several people close to the president have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including longtime aide Hope Hicks, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel, first lady Melania Trump, and campaign manager Bill Stepien. Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, have also tested positive.

At least 8 people tested positive within a week after attending the Rose Garden ceremony — where few people wore face masks and social distancing was not practiced. COVID-19 symptoms typically take several days to appear after coronavirus exposure.

Mr. Trump is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after revealing late Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus. The first lady has not been admitted for treatment.