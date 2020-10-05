Pence and Harris to be separated by plexiglass barrier at vice presidential debate

When Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, they'll be separated by a wall of plexiglass.

The request was made by the Biden-Harris campaign and approved by the Commission on Presidential Debates, CBS News has confirmed. Politico first reported the debate's use of the barrier. The Trump-Pence campaign opposed the barrier, which would provide additional protection from COVID-19 infection.

The vice president's communications director, Katie Miller, said in response to the request, "If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it," according to Politico.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Vice President Pence has already left for Utah. Just before his departure from Joint Base Andrews Monday, he told reporters that he had spoken with President Trump.

"He told me to head to Utah and we're looking very much forward to the vice presidential debate," Pence said.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden had their first debate on Tuesday, just before Mr. Trump announced in the middle of the night later that week that he had been infected by COVID-19.

Pence tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.