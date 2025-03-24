Watch CBS News
Politics

U.S. and Russia expected to make joint statement following talks focused on Black Sea ceasefire deal

By
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs,
Margaret Brennan
Margaret Brennan
Moderator, "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan;" Chief foreign affairs correspondent
Margaret Brennan is moderator of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Additionally, she appears regularly on the "CBS Evening News," leading coverage from Washington when news breaks on the political and foreign affairs fronts.
Read Full Bio
Margaret Brennan

/ CBS News

What's next for a Russia-Ukraine deal?
What's next for a Russia-Ukraine deal as talks continue in Saudi Arabia? 04:41

The U.S. and Russia are expected to release a joint statement on Tuesday morning after discussions in Saudi Arabia aimed at achieving a Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. 

The statement is scheduled to be out at 4 a.m. in Washington, D.C., and 11 a.m. in Moscow, two of the sources said. 

While the details of the statement were not immediately clear, reports shared with the Trump administration from the U.S. technical team in Riyadh seemed optimistic, the sources said. 

Ukrainian officials have also been briefed, one of the sources said. 

A previous deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, which Russia exited in 2023, had allowed for maritime shipping in the Black Sea, allowing both countries to export grain.

U.S. officials meeting with Russian officials include the State Department's Michael Anton and the White House National Security Council's Andrew Peek.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said Sunday on "Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan" that a ceasefire on aerial infrastructure went into effect immediately after President Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Next on the agenda was a maritime ceasefire to allow the movement of grain, fuel, and other goods, he said.   

"And then we'll talk the line of control, which is the actual front lines, and that gets into the details of verification mechanisms, peacekeeping, freezing the lines where they are. And then, of course, the broader and permanent peace," Waltz said.

Although separate talks have been ongoing between U.S. officials and both Ukrainian and Russian officials, the two warring countries continue to launch attacks at each other.

Jennifer Jacobs

Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.