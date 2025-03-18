Trump and Putin speak in high-stakes call

What to watch for in Trump-Putin talks over Ukraine ceasefire deal

What to watch for in Trump-Putin talks

What to watch for in Trump-Putin talks

Washington—President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are speaking by phone Tuesday morning as the U.S. tries to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine three years after Russia's invasion.

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted on X at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday that the call began at 10 a.m., and was ongoing.

"The call is going well, and still in progress," Scavino wrote.

On Monday, ahead of the call, Mr. Trump said U.S. officials are having "very serious discussions" with Russia about "land that would be kept and lost." "You're sort of creating the edge of a country," he said.

The president also said Monday that negotiations are complicated, and added that he would love to meet with Putin at some point.

Last week, delegates from the U.S. and Ukraine met in Saudi Arabia and proposed a 30-day ceasefire. While Putin said he accepted the idea for a ceasefire in principle, he did not commit to a deal and said more discussions were needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

contributed to this report.