Step into "The Twilight Zone" with first full trailer from CBS All Access

"Twilight Zone" fans are gearing up to enter the fifth dimension all over again — and got one step closer as a new trailer was released Thursday. The series reboot, hosted and executive produced by Jordan Peele, will premiere Monday, April 1 on CBS All Access.

The video, available below and on YouTube, is a montage of eerie scenes from upcoming episodes — with a quick glimpse of some famous people and a general sense as to the look and feel of the show. And of course, the iconic show theme and logo make an appearance with a chilling crescendo at the end of the 90 second clip.

Peele, the acclaimed "Get Out" director, is bringing the beloved sci-fi classic back to life as host and executive producer. Cast members will include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The series will debut with two new episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes of the series, hosted by Peele, will be released weekly on Thursdays for subscribers of CBS All Access, beginning April 11.

Fans first set eyes on a teaser video featuring Peele during the 2019 Super Bowl. That video, seen below, caught some viewers off guard as it pretended to interrupt the football game on CBS.

Peele said in a press release in December, "Too many times this year it's felt like we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences."

The original "The Twilight Zone," hosted by Rod Serling, premiered Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS and ran for five years.

Every episode of the original "Twilight Zone" is available to stream now on CBS All Access.