Adam Scott joins CBS All Access' "Twilight Zone"

"Parks and Recreation" star Adam Scott is joining Jordan Peele's upcoming reboot of "The Twilight Zone," CBS All Access announced Friday. The actor will star in the remake of a classic episode of the original series called "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" — but the new version ups the ante, renaming it "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet."

The original episode, which aired in 1963, starred William Shatner, who played a man recently released from a sanitarium on a stormy flight who swears he sees a shadowy creature on the plane's wing. The story was remade again in 1983's "Twilight Zone" movie, with John Lithgow taking over the role.

Peele hosts the show. Earlier in October, it was announced that Sanaa Lathan will star in an episode called "Rewind," likely a remake of an episode from the 2003 revival of "The Twilight Zone" that followed a man who discovers he can control time by rewinding a tape recorder.

Peele, who directed the highly acclaimed horror movie "Get Out," also serves as executive producer on the series.

Peele said in a press release in December, "Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences." The show is set for release in 2019.

The original "The Twilight Zone," hosted by Rod Serling, premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS and ran for five years.

