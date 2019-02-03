The Patriots are favored to win by 2.5 points , but as last year's game showed everyone, anything is possible at the biggest football game of the year.

Super Bowl 2019 is here. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are ready to take the field in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII . Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is hoping to win the sixth championship ring of his career, while Rams' quarterback Jared Goff is hoping to win his first.

The Patriots' unlikely fan base: St. Louis

The New England Patriots will have an unlikely cohort of fan this Sunday: St. Louis residents.

Seventeen years after the Patriots beat the then-St. Louis Rams, allegiances have changed in the Gateway City. Three years ago, the Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, leaving unpaid debts and bruised feelings, according to The Associated Press.

At one sports bar chain around St. Louis, Patriots fans will enjoy discounted pitchers of beer for every New England touchdown and photos of Stan Kroenke, the Rams owner, will grace the bar's dartboards and urinals, according to the AP.

"It's just something kind of fun we can add to the mix and hopefully give St. Louisans some solace as they watch the game," Justin Boyd, marketing director of the bar, told the AP.

After a multi-year losing streak kicked off by a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, Kroenke began looking for a new home for the Rams in 2015, according to the AP. A $1 billion offer from St. Louis to build a new stadium in 2016 wasn't enough; in 2016 the Rams announced they'd be leaving St. Louis for California.

St. Louis didn't take the news well. The departure kicked off a series of lawsuits, one of which alleged that the move violated a 1984 league guideline that was established after the raiders moved to Los Angeles from Oakland, according to the AP. The case is still pending. After a class-action lawsuit, the Rams agreed to pay $24 million to personal seat license holders, according to the AP.

One radio host, Randy Karraker of ESPN's The Fast Lane, estimated that 90 percent of St. Louis residents are against The Rams.

"It's impossible to derive pleasure from that game," Karraker told the AP. "I hate the Patriots for what they have done to football, and I hate the Rams. So it's a no-win situation for me."