Jordan Peele makes history as first black writer to win best original screenplay Oscar

Filmmaker Jordan Peele became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for best original screenplay, for his film "Get Out." His win was greeted by thunderous applause, but in his acceptance speech, Peele said he had huge doubts about the film as he wrote the screenplay.

"I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work," Peele said Sunday. "I thought no one would ever make this movie. I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, people would hear it and people would see it."

Peele then dedicated the award to those who gave him a voice and thanked audiences for the film's success.

"Everybody who bought a ticket, told somebody to buy a ticket -- thank you," he continued. "I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. I love all, thank you so much goodnight."

At the box-office, the film scored big with critics and audiences alike. It was a ticket-selling monster that cost less than $5 million to make and earned more than $250 million at the box office.

Speaking to "CBS This Morning" in November, Peele said he was inspired to make the movie because he felt "racism was not being called out sufficiently."

He explained, "What I wanted to point out with this film is that it's connected to the real, the deep horror of racism."

On Sunday, Peele was also nominated for best director and "Get Out" was nominated for best picture.