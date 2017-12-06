Jordan Peele to reboot "Twilight Zone" for CBS All Access

Jordan Peele is rebooting one of the most beloved TV series of all time: "The Twilight Zone." Peele, who directed the highly acclaimed horror movie "Get Out," will serve as executive producer along with Simon Kinberg, Marco Ramirez, Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon. Peele, Kinberg and Ramirez will collaborate on the premiere episode.

Peele said in a press release, "Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences."

Kinberg, who is known for his work on the "X-Men" film franchise and "Sherlock Holmes" said, "'The Twilight Zone' was a touchstone in my life. The opportunity to continue its lineage is a dream come true, and I'm so thrilled to be doing it with Jordan, Marco and the team at CBS All Access."

The original "Twilight Zone" ran for five years on CBS, from 1959 to 1964. Rod Serling was the producer, main writer and host of the original series and wrote 92 episodes, leaving a lasting impression on American pop culture and the sci-fi genre. It was revived in the 1980s and early 2000s, and influenced shows like "The X-Files" and "Black Mirror."

What is CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can try a free, one-week trial. CBS All Access is home to the new series "Star Trek: Discovery" and other great programming.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply browse over to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only.