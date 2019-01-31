Jordan Peele's "Twilight Zone" reboot on CBS All Access announces premiere date

"Twilight Zone" fans can soon enter the fifth dimension all over again. The series reboot will premiere Monday, April 1 on CBS All Access.

Acclaimed "Get Out" director Jordan Peele is bringing the beloved sci-fi classic back to life as host and executive producer. Cast members will include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

Join us in another dimension on April 1 when #TheTwilightZone premieres on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/aw5HVSxAZF — thetwilightzone (@TheTwilightZone) January 30, 2019

The series will debut with two new episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes of the series, hosted by Peele, will be released weekly on Thursdays for subscribers of CBS All Access, beginning April 11.

Peele said in a press release in December, "Too many times this year it's felt like we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences."

The original "The Twilight Zone," hosted by Rod Serling, premiered Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS and ran for five years.

Every episode of the original "Twilight Zone" is available to stream now on CBS All Access.