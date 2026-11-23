President Trump and high-profile business leaders applauded Nvidia's shock move to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday, less than two weeks after the billionaire entrepreneur's resignation from the chipmaker.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Mr. Trump cheered the board's move, calling it "an absolutely GREAT decision" that would benefit the U.S. economy.

Mr. Trump told CNBC on Monday that he had spoken to Nvidia's board members to encourage them to reinstate Huang. "We have to protect our geniuses, and he is certainly a genius," he told the media outlet.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another prominent supporter of Huang's, said in a post on X that "The mistake has been corrected," referring to the Nvidia co-founder's Nov. 12 resignation following revelations that he had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by U.S. intelligence of being a Chinese spy.

Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair and apologized to his family. Huang also had a relationship with a subordinate at Nvidia, the New York Times reported last week, while Reuters reported that he had an intimate relationship with a second employee at the company.

Nvidia Board Chair Harvey Jones on Monday announced that Huang's "reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers." Last week, during a quarterly earnings call discussing Nvidia's latest financial results, Jones said the board had no intention of rehiring him.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, in which Nvidia has pledged to invest up to $100 billion, issued a one-word post on X on Monday. "Jensen!" he wrote.

For their part, investors also seem heartened by Huang's return. Nvidia's stock soared $39.80 per share, or 32%, on Monday, quickly adding more than $1 trillion to the company's market value.

Lawmakers keep heat on Nvidia

Not everyone cheered Huang's return to the world's most valuable AI chipmaker. In a statement, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the Nvidia board's decision to reinstate Huang "reckless." The Massachusetts Democrat also pressed Nvidia's board to offer more details on its decision to rehire Huang.

"Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk," she said.

Lawmakers have moved to strengthen controls around U.S. exports to restrict China from gaining remote access to the most powerful chips and chipmaking equipment. On Nov. 16, the U.S. Commerce Department issued a new rule to close a loophole to protect sensitive American technology.

"Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain," Sen. Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said in a social media post. "We'll also work on a bipartisan basis to continue advancing policies that stop the flow of our most powerful technology to the Chinese military and other adversaries."

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, also expressed concern on social media about Nvidia's decision to restore Huang, questioning the board's conclusion that rehiring him posed no national security risk.

In addition to existing license requirements for advanced semiconductors, the rule adds new license requirements for exporting, re-exporting or transferring advanced semiconductors to Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand. The department said such nations "present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion."

Despite Huang's resumption of his duties at Nvidia, the House Intelligence Committee plans to carry on with a closed-door hearing with the executive next week, sources told CBS News. Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter were also expected to appear before other congressional panels in early December to answer questions about the company's export practices, among other issues.

Huang has long lobbied for the federal government to allow Nvidia to sell its most powerful AI chips to China.