Stock futures in the U.S. climbed before the opening bell as financial markets partially rebounded from a major technology sell-off on Friday that plunged the S&P 500 and Dow into correction territory.

Nasdaq Composite futures rose 3%, regaining ground after the technology-heavy index fell 1,261 points, or 5.3%, on Nov. 20, its second-worst day of 2026. S&P 500 futures gained 2.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 1.8%.

Despite the signs of recovery, Wall Street analysts said investors remain on edge amid concerns that the artificial intelligence sector is unraveling.

"Stocks in the U.S. are staging a large rebound rally so far this morning, although, just to put things into context, the S&P futures aren't even reclaiming its loss from Friday, much less the entire week," Vital Knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli said in a note to investors on Monday.

"Sentiment remains pretty bleak — most people are looking at this [Monday] uptick as nothing more than technical in nature, a partial reversal of extremely oversold conditions," he added.

Financial markets tumbled Friday as concerns swelled about a possible slowdown in data center construction across the U.S. and tightening restrictions on chip exports, both of which could hurt corporate profits.

The losses were led by microchip companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, which shed 13.3% and 12.2%, respectively. Both were recovering Monday, with AMD futures up 4.8% in premarket trading and Broadcom futures gaining 4.6%.

Futures for Nvidia, which has seen a major setback since the departure of former CEO Jensen Huang, surged 8.6%. Anthropic, which made its public market debut on Thursday, was mostly flat, rising 0.3% in premarket trading.

— This is a developing story and will be updated