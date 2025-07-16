Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, who helped prosecute Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein

The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor and the daughter of ex-FBI director James Comey, according to three sources, including one former Justice Department prosecutor.

She was given a memo informing her of the firing, two sources said. According to one source, the memo stated in part that she was being dismissed pursuant to Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which is the portion of the Constitution that lays out the president's powers.

Maurene Comey served as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, where she was the lead prosecutor on the criminal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs — a case that ended in acquittal on the most serious charges but convictions for interstate prostitution.

She also helped lead the criminal prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In 2017, President Trump terminated James Comey as FBI director.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.