Authorities investigating threats against multiple Trump Cabinet picks

The Trump transition team said Wednesday that several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet and administration picks were targeted in overnight attacks that ranged from "swatting" incidents to bomb threats.

Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that law enforcement and other authorities responded quickly to the reported threats to ensure the safety of the targeted people in Trump's orbit. "Swatting" is the action of falsely calling emergency services in an effort to send armed police officers to a specific address or target in a threatening way.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," Leavitt said in a statement. "These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire transition team are grateful for their swift action."

Leavitt didn't offer specifics about who was targeted or where, but Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was among the targets, her office said, with a bomb threat to her New York home.

"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence," Stefanik's office said in a statement Wednesday morning. "New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season."

The home of Howard Lutnick, Trump's pick to be secretary of commerce who is a transition adviser, was also threatened, according to the New York Police Department. NYPD said a 911 call came in reporting a terrorist bomb threat at his home.

The FBI said in a statement that it's aware of "numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees" and is working with law enforcement partners.

"We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," the agency said.

The White House, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incidents come months after Trump himself was the target of two attempted assassinations —one in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, that left him wounded and another on Sept. 15, when a man was arrested with a gun 500-700 yards away from Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. And on Tuesday, the Justice Department said an Arizona man was arrested on Nov. 21 for allegedly making threats against Trump and his family.

Since Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, he has announced most of his picks for top posts in his administration as he prepares to return to the White House. Some of the selections have been the subject of scrutiny, facing questions about their viability in the Senate's confirmation process. One pick, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew himself from consideration last week.





