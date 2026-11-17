Ukrainian soldiers spent weeks navigating a decommissioned, underground Soviet-era gas pipeline to sneak behind enemy lines and launch a surprise attack on Russian troops this autumn as part of an operation to prevent the invading forces from reaching the eastern city of Kupiansk, according to the Ukrainian unit involved.

The operation forced the soldiers to get past barricades laid by Russian forces — including the bodies of fallen troops — and involved close-quarters combat inside the roughly three-foot-wide pipeline, Ukraine's military said.

"Operation Veles" was carried out by members of the Ukrainian National Guard's Khartiia Corps in the Kharkiv region within the last couple of months, according to a series of posts by the unit on social media. The unit said troops crawled and were pulled on wheeled carts some nine miles through the underground pipeline before emerging behind Russian positions.

An image from video shared on social media by the Ukrainian National Guard's Khartiia Corps shows a soldier with the unit wincing as he moves through a decommissioned underground gas pipeline north of the front-line city of Kupiansk, as part of "Operation Veles," in the autumn of 2026. Khartiia Corps/Ukrainian National Guard/Telegram

The operation was part of a broader Ukrainian effort, more than four and a half years into Russia's full-scale invasion, to prevent the invading forces from advancing toward the front-line city of Kupiansk.

The unit's social media posts quoted soldiers saying they engaged in close combat with grenades and small arms inside the pipe, where the cramped space came with pooled freezing water and traces of natural gas lingering years after the pipeline was decommissioned. Some Ukrainian forces spent as long as a month underground during the operation, the Khartiia Corps said.

"They used electric winches to move through the pipe, and transported ammunition and equipment on small wheelbarrows," the unit said in one post. It called the conditions "extremely harsh," and noted that the troops "constantly moving on their knees caused injuries, and dirt clogged the mechanisms of their weapons and caused malfunctions."

Russian troops had laid obstacles in some sections of the pipeline, with Ukrainian soldiers saying that some of those barricades included the bodies of other Russian soldiers. The claims by the Ukrainian forces about the battle have not been independently verified by CBS News.

An image from video shared on social media by the Ukrainian National Guard's Khartiia Corps shows a soldier with the unit inspecting dirt-caked ammunition inside a decommissioned underground gas pipeline north of the front-line city of Kupiansk, during "Operation Veles," in the autumn of 2026. Khartiia Corps/Ukrainian National Guard/Telegram

Russian authorities have acknowledged the operation, referring to a Ukrainian raid.

The Khartiia Corps has not confirmed any Ukrainian casualties, but at least one report on the battle, by Britain's Telegraph newspaper, mentioned Ukrainian forces recovering the body of a fallen comrade from inside an underground gas pipeline.

The pipeline offered a way for Ukrainian forces to conceal their movements in one of the most heavily monitored sectors of the nearly 1,000-mile front line that stretches from the far north to the far south of eastern Ukraine.

Both sides have sought to exploit underground infrastructure to evade increasingly sophisticated aerial surveillance in a conflict shaped by drone warfare. In September 2025, Russian forces similarly attempted to use sections of underground pipeline to move troops closer to Ukrainian positions around the northern outskirts of Kupiansk without being detected by drones.

Military analysts say operations like the underground pipeline assault highlight how the widespread use of drones in Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion, and Ukraine's defense, have transformed modern warfare. Both sides rely heavily on surveillance and attack drones to find and strike troops and hardware moving in the open.

As a result, even short movements above ground can expose soldiers to near real-time observation and attack.

While underground operations present their own dangers, including limited ventilation, restricted movement, navigational challenges and the risk of entrapment, soldiers involved in the Ukrainian mission suggested the hazards were outweighed by the dangers posed above ground, where they could have been spotted by Russian drones.

"It's damp, it's dark, it reeks. There are corpses lying around, but I felt safer there," one Khartiia Corps member, using the callsign "Sgt. Santa," was quoted as saying in a post by the unit.

The operation came ahead of what could prove a critical juncture in the war. President Trump, who campaigned on ending the war quickly, has pushed hard for Ukraine and Russia to agree to a peace deal. Kyiv and its European allies fear, however, that the White House appears to be offering Vladimir Putin and Russia too much — including the prospect of major energy deals, with no significant concessions in return, while putting pressure on Ukraine to make major territorial concessions without any concrete security guarantees.

Ukraine says the operation in the gas pipeline helped stop Russian forces from gaining more ground near Kupiansk, a city that Ukrainian forces recaptured from Russia's invading troops in 2022.