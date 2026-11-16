Manila, Philippines — Protests against President Trump's visit to the Philippines have popped up around the country, as local residents criticize a Trump administration project to build an artificial intelligence and manufacturing hub just north of the country's capital of Manila.

In the opening salvo for Pax Silica, a U.S. State Department-led international initiative to secure non-Chinese supply chains for high-tech manufacturing, a more than 4,000-acre manufacturing hub is planned to be built in the Philippines.

Protesters in Manila on Monday held signs reading "Trump Out," drawings of him as a clown or a devil, and signs calling on the public to reject the Pax Silica initiative.

Critics argue the proposed industrial hub will displace farming communities and the Indigenous Aeta tribe, harm the country's water supply and represent U.S. imperialism over the Philippines.

"They have been grabbing our lands. They have been grabbing our economy. … Pax Silica is just for the U.S. It's not for us," said Maninging Vilog, a teacher and advocate for Aeta communities.

"If you look at the farmers, what do they care about AI? The people selling water … selling cigarettes, the people who drive buses. What do they care about AI?" said Kaiser Cortina, a 20-year-old protester.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also a subject of the protests this week, supports the hub. He said in October he is "terribly excited" about the project's economic benefits, framing it as a "grand opportunity" for the country to move up the "value chain" by shifting into advanced manufacturing and research, according to PhilStar Global.

Marcos' administration has claimed the project could create 100,000 to 130,000 jobs.

A proposed 4,000-acre artificial intelligence hub north of Manila is drawing opposition ahead of President Trump’s visit to the Philippines.



The project is part of Pax Silica, a U.S.-led initiative aimed at reducing reliance on China for critical technology supply chains.… pic.twitter.com/9BQJFClqL8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2026

Over 25 countries have signed on to the Pax Silica initiative since it was announced by the U.S. State Department in December 2025, including the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan and India. The Philippines joined the initiative in April, leading the U.S. to announce plans for a manufacturing hub.

The U.S. has raised concerns for years about supply chains for the hardware that powers AI, including worries that China could get access to advanced chips. The issue has drawn new attention in recent weeks, amid revelations that now-former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a businesswoman and suspected Chinese intelligence asset whose company was under investigation for smuggling chips. (The company has denied chip smuggling.)

Pax Silica participants signed a declaration on Sunday that sets out a "common understanding of the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure that underpin" artificial intelligence supply chains.

U.S. and Filipino officials have said there aren't expected to be any big announcements about Pax Silica this week during Mr. Trump's visit during the ASEAN summit in Manila. The U.S. president is expected to meet with Marcos on Wednesday before flying to China.

CBS News has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Antonio Tinio, a member of the Philippine House of Representatives, said there aren't any specific votes on Pax Silica planned in the country's legislature, and claimed "it's far from certain" that the Pax Silica hub will start construction and be successful.

And he added that the critiques of the Manila hub mirror the anti-AI data center sentiment in the U.S.

"The opposition to AI data centers is global. … That was one of the big issues in your election. It's a big issue. There's a lot of opposition throughout Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia, and also in the Philippines," Tinio said.