Trump says he may meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China

Washington — President Trump said he may meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia this week.

As he left the White House Monday morning for a summit in the Philippines, which will be followed by a trip to China, Mr. Trump told reporters the meeting with Kim would take place in China — if it happens. No meeting with Kim has been confirmed by the White House. The president said whether the meeting happens is up to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr. Trump will meet with Xi, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, later this week.

"We'll be with President Xi," the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn. "He was here a month ago. And we're also going to meet with President Putin. And we may meet with Kim Jong Un, also. So that'll be good. We could — we have a chance to accomplish a lot."

The president said he doesn't know if Kim will come.

"He may come," Mr. Trump said of Kim. "I don't know. That's up to President Xi."

Mr. Trump has met with the North Korean leader in person three times, all during his first term in office. He is the only sitting U.S. president to have met with Kim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.