Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner to visit Moscow, Kyiv with proposal to end war in Ukraine

President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend with a new proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr. Trump told reporters on Friday he had sent the envoys with a proposal to end the conflict, which began in 2022 when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We have an idea for peace," Mr. Trump told reporters on Friday. "I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," the president said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post that he was preparing for a visit from Witkoff and Kushner on Sunday, and vowed to not strike Russia while the envoys were in the country.

President Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. Annabelle Gordon / The Washington Post / Bloomberg via Getty Images / -

"Our goal is to make the visit and the talks with the U.S. side as constructive and substantive as possible. We need to look for real options for how to move this war toward an end," Zelenskyy said.

The trip will mark the first time Mr. Trump's envoy Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner travel to Ukraine since the president returned to office with a pledge to resolve the conflict. In December 2025, the duo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for five hours in talks that were characterized as "constructive" by a Russian official, but that ultimately did not lead to a breakthrough.

In September 2025, the president told CBS News he was committed to pursuing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and vowed to "get it done."

"I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Mr. Trump said in a phone interview at the time. "Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen."

However, peace efforts appeared to have stalled after the U.S. launched an attack on Iran in February, triggering a war which that has lasted for more than six months.

The renewed push for diplomacy comes as Russia and Ukraine pummel each other with long-range missile and drone attacks.

Onlookers watch as Ukrainian rescue personnel work to extinguish a fire in the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) following an air attack in Kyiv on September 4, 2026. Maryke VERMAAK /AFP via Getty Images

Just hours before Trump's announcement, a Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in central Kyiv, according to Zelenskyy.

The strike, which Zelenskyy said was aimed at the office of the agency's acting chief, was the first on its headquarters since the start of the invasion.