Rep. Tony Gonzales admits to affair with former staffer, calling it a "lapse in judgment"

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he had a relationship with a former staffer who later died by suicide, but alleged the controversy that has engulfed the situation is "about power and money."

"I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," he told conservative radio host Joe Pags when asked if the alleged affair took place. "Since then, I've reconciled with my wife, Angel. I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever."

CBS News has obtained a text exchange from May 2024 in which Gonzales sent explicit messages to former staffer Regina Santos-Aviles, asking her to send a "sexy pic." At one point, Gonzales responds: "This is going too far boss." CBS News has also obtained a message in which Santos-Aviles told a colleague: "I had affair with our boss and I'm fine."

Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Gonzales said in Wednesday's interview: "I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing. And in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else."

The lawmaker spoke to Pags one day after the GOP primary in his House district along the U.S.-Mexico border. Gonzales and hard-right challenger Brandon Herrera will both advance to a runoff election in May after neither candidate cleared 50% of the vote.

He also spoke out just hours after the House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into whether Gonzales "engaged in sexual misconduct" with an employee or "discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

The House of Representatives' code of conduct says lawmakers "may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member." It also bans "unwelcome sexual advances or conduct" toward staff.

Since the text messages were made public, Gonzales has faced calls to resign from members of both parties.

In Wednesday's interview, Gonzales suggested that he doesn't intend to resign and said he expects to win the GOP primary, noting that it's the third time he has faced a primary runoff. In 2024, Gonzales defeated Herrera by around 400 votes.

Gonzales did not offer many specifics on his relationship with Santos-Aviles or comment on the apparent text messages between him and the staffer, saying, "I'll let the investigation play out." But he said, "there's a whole lot more to the story."

Asked if he understands why people may be concerned about a relationship between a boss and a subordinate, Gonzales acknowledged that "it is important that we have the conversation, you know, on workplace environment and making sure that certain things do not take place."

But the congressman also argued that media coverage of the allegations has been skewed, and suggested the controversy is coordinated and politicized.

"From day one, this has been about power and money," Gonzales told Pags, saying that people have "been attacking me for months on this."

Gonzales also said: "At no time was she reprimanded or rewarded in any form or fashion other than anyone else in the office." He said a raise that Santos-Aviles received was part of a "staff-wide pay increase."

In the past, Gonzales has denied having an affair with Santos-Aviles. He has also suggested her husband is attempting to blackmail him, posting a letter to X last month in which her husband's attorney appeared to seek a $300,000 settlement with the congressman.

Gonzales reiterated some of those allegations Wednesday, saying Santos-Aviles' husband — Adrian Aviles — was "trying to shake me down."

Aviles' attorney, Bobby Barrera, has previously denied the extortion claims to CBS News, calling it a standard confidential settlement letter and accusing Gonzales of "trying to play the victim."

Santos-Aviles and her husband, Adrian Aviles, had an 8-year-old son. Aviles said in an interview with CBS News last month: "You ended a family because of your predatorial instincts."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.