Months before death by suicide, aide texted colleague she had an affair with her boss, Rep. Tony Gonzales

Regina Santos-Aviles, an aide to Rep. Tony Gonzales, wrote a text message to a colleague that she had an affair with the Republican congressman. Months later, Santos-Aviles, 35, died after allegedly setting herself on fire.

"I had affair with our boss and I'm fine," Santos-Aviles said in the text exchange, which was viewed by CBS News.

The news was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

Santos-Aviles died on Sept. 14, 2025, after she was found critically burned the night before near her home in Uvalde, according to the Uvalde Police Department. The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide in November, according CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gonzales would not comment on the allegations, saying he would not "engage in these personal smears and instead remain focused on helping President Trump secure the border and improve the lives of all Texans."

In a November appearance on a panel, the 45-year-old congressman denied the affair, saying "the rumors are completely untruthful." Gonzales is a married father of six, and Santos-Aviles was also married and had a son.

Gonzales called Santos-Aviles a "kind soul who devoted her life to making the community a better place. Her efforts led to improvements in school safety, healthcare, and rural water like never before." He accused one of his primary opponents, Brandon Herrera, of "using a disgruntled former staffer to smear her memory and score political points."

Gonzales' office also alleged that the ex-staffer who reported the texts has moved to Los Angeles to work for Democratic campaigns. The ex-staffer denied to the Express-News that he was paid by any of Gonzales' primary opponents.

Gonzales, who represents Uvalde and parts of San Antonio and the Texas-Mexico border, is currently running for his fourth term. It's considered a safe Republican seat, and Gonzales won the last election with a 24–point margin, although the district boundaries have been changed since then. The primary was much closer — Herrera lost to Gonzales by just 400 votes. He's challenging Gonzales again this year and on Tuesday called on Gonzales to exit the race. Early voting started Tuesday in the March 3 primary.

"This is completely unacceptable behavior for anyone, let along a sitting member of Congress," Herrera posted on social media. "Tony must step down."

Republican state Rep. Wes Vidrell, who represents part of Texas' 23rd congressional district also called on Gonzales to resign amid the rising scandal.

"If this is true, and it does appear credible, Tony should step down," Vidrell said in a statement. "The family deserves to heal and get past this terrible tragedy. That will be impossible to do if they have to see the person who did it show no remorse for the situation and get re-elected to represent them in Congress."

Another former staffer told the Express-News about the alleged affair between Santos-Aviles and Gonzales. The former staffer told the newspaper that she spiraled into depression after her husband discovered the alleged affair and Gonzales cut her off.

The Express-News on Tuesday night pulled its endorsement of Gonzales in the race, and said it would not make not make a recommendation in the race.