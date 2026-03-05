GOP leaders urge Tony Gonzales to drop reelection bid after he admitted affair with aide

Washington — House GOP leadership called on Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas to end his campaign for reelection over a scandal stemming from his affair with a staffer who later died by suicide.

"The Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Congressman Tony Gonzales's conduct, and we urge them to act expeditiously. Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation. We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election," a statement from GOP leadership said Thursday.

The statement came from House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and GOP conference chairwoman Lisa McClain of Michigan.

Gonzales, whose Tuesday primary advanced to a May runoff, admitted Wednesday that he had a relationship with the staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles.

"I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," Gonzales told conservative radio host Joe Pags.

According to a text exchange from May 2024 obtained by CBS News, Gonzales sent explicit messages to Santos-Aviles, asking her to send a "sexy pic" and what her "favorite position" is. Santos-Aviles told Gonzales: "This is going too far boss."

Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire.

The House Ethics Committee said earlier Wednesday it was launching an investigation into whether Gonzales "engaged in sexual misconduct" with an employee or "discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

It is against House rules for lawmakers to engage in relationships with any employee under their supervision. House rules also ban "unwelcome sexual advances or conduct" toward staff.

Asked about Gonzales on Wednesday, Johnson said both the Office of Congressional Conduct and the House Ethics Committee are reviewing the matter and that leadership would allow "due process and investigations to play out." He also said, "the voters have spoken last night."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.