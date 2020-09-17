This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 20)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Invoking qualified immunity

The doctrine of qualified immunity, whereby police officers are protected from civil lawsuits in certain cases, has come under question. Would eliminating qualified immunity improve relations between police and the greater community? Senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with law experts, and with citizens who have become mired in lawsuits for years owing to police actions that they say violated their constitutional rights.

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: Reopening the art world in a time of COVID

The pandemic has increased the financial pressures on museums and cultural organizations, which face perhaps their greatest crisis ever. Correspondent Serena Altschul examines why many museums may close permanently because of the coronavirus.

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: Film & TV on screens large and small

With some theatres reopening, and film festivals and specialty distributors available via streaming, critic David Edelstein previews this fall's offerings for movie and TV buffs.

For more info:

Desus Nice (right) and The Kid Mero (left), joined by correspondent Maurice DuBois. CBS News

TELEVISION: Desus & Mero, remaking late-night TV

Comedians and podcasters Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are changing the way late-night talk shows look and sound on their own Showtime program, "Desus & Mero." WCBS-TV anchor and "Sunday Morning" contributor Maurice DuBois talks with the duo (real names Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez) about their national success as they remake the formula of late-night TV, while maintaining their Bronx, N.Y. flavor.

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: The future of fashion

The $400-billion-a-year fashion industry has taken a hit during the pandemic, as clothing store sales plunged a record 79%. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with fashion designers, retailers and historians about how businesses pivoted during Covid19, and the industry's future prospects for the runway.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD



THE NEW SEASON: Music

"Sunday Morning" previews some of the most eagerly-awaited new releases this fall.

Correspondent Lee Cowan with Lady Gaga. CBS News

MUSIC: Lady Gaga on learning to deal with pain – and with who she is

The songwriter and performer's sixth consecutive #1 album, "Chromatica," explores the pain and loneliness that colors her hugely successful career, with songs that speak to Lady Gaga's experience with a fame that, she tells correspondent Lee Cowan, she grew to hate. Even though she wears a mask during her interview, the 34-year-old (real name Stefani Germanotta) reveals how her public persona hid a private pain, both mental and physical, and how she came to accept both Lady Gaga and the woman who plays her.

PREVIEW: Lady Gaga on her stage persona and why she gave up on herself

For more info:



FOOD: Bobby Flay on breaking bread at the table

The chef and restaurateur reflects on what quarantine has meant for a return to dinners and conversations with family and friends.

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: The show will go on, somehow

With the "Great White Way" dark since March, audiences are awaiting the time when live theater, on Broadway and off, will be back. Jane Pauley looks at when theatrical productions will once again tread the boards.



THE NEW SEASON: Books

Washington Post book reviewer Ron Charles previews a few of the most hotly-anticipated titles coming to bookstores this fall.

BOOKS: New York Times bestsellers



NATURE: Seals on Cape Cod

"Sunday Morning" takes us to Head of the Meadow Beach at Cape Cod National Seashore in North Truro, Massachusetts, where seals are enjoying the last days of summer.

For more info:

Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!