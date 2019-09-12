This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 15)

COVER STORY: A real education: How we have failed our teachers

Since 1996 inflation-adjusted pay for a public school teacher has actually fallen, and nationwide about one in five teachers has a second job to make ends meet. Fury over those flat and falling wages helped spark a movement over the past 18 months in which tens of thousands of teachers, in conservative red states and liberal blue cities, walked off the job. But while hundreds of teachers have brought their fight for better working conditions to the political world by running for public office, others have been forced to give up the profession they love. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil reports.

For more info:



Colonial Williamsburg furniture conservator Leroy Graves (pictured with correspondent Martha Teichner) has revolutionized how museums preserve and protect upholstered antiques. CBS News

ANTIQUES: Colonial Williamsburg furniture conservator Leroy Graves

At Colonial Williamsburg, getting the period details just right is a mission for furniture conservator Leroy Graves. Over the past half-century he has revolutionized how museums preserve and protect upholstered antiques, despite this son of sharecroppers having had virtually no formal education. A detective of sorts when it comes to repairing and refitting antiques, Graves' work is featured in an ongoing exhibition called "Upholstery CSI." Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:

The Backstreet Boys. Clockwise from top left: Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell. CBS News

MUSIC: Backstreet Boys

If you were alive in the '90s, you probably know the phenomenon called the Backstreet Boys – a frenzy some compared to Beatlemania. With more than 130 million records sold worldwide, they remain the bestselling boy band of all time. And the boys – now men – are back with their biggest world tour in 18 years, and a new album, "DNA." Tracy Smith talked with Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, who have never turned their backs on each other.

You can stream the Backstreet Boys album "DNA" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

Adam Moss (right) has just stepped down after 15 years as editor-in-chief of New York magazine. CBS News

PUBLISHING: New York Magazine

In 1968 editor Clay Felker, a Midwesterner whose nose was pressed against the windows of the rich and famous in New York City, and Milton Glaser, a Jewish, Bronx-born art director, launched New York, a national magazine with the sensibility of its namesake city – energetic, and full of ambition and attitude. The winner of 40 National Magazine Awards, it's outlasted dozens of rival publications, in part through its successful spinoff websites, including Intelligencer, Grub Street and Vulture. "Sunday Morning" contributor (and New York online writer) David Pogue talks with Glaser, former editor-in-chief Adam Moss, and new editor-in-chief David Haskell about New York's special brand of journalism.

For more info:



Mo Rocca tests his poker skills against Angie Dickinson. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Angie Dickinson

Angie Dickinson's film and TV career has been a half-century-long master class in the art of seduction. Mo Rocca talked with the star of the '70s hit "Police Woman," and such classic films as "Rio Bravo" and "Dressed to Kill" about becoming an inspiration for aspiring policewomen, her relationships with such stars as Frank Sinatra and Burt Bacharach, and the #MeToo movement. Originally broadcast on February 24, 2019.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Angie Dickinson on blowing off "This Is Your Life"

Mo Rocca learns the secret why the film and TV star refused to participate in a taping of the TV show "This Is Your Life" with such guests as Bob Hope and Burt Reynolds, and why she decided against writing an autobiography.



MOVIES: Irwin Winkler

As a producer, Irwin Winkler has shown "The Right Stuff," made a star of Sylvester Stallone with "Rocky," and had Martin Scorsese's back in the production of two undisputed classics: "Raging Bull" and "Goodfellas." Now, nearly 30 years after "Goodfellas," Winkler, Scorsese, and Robert De Niro are reuniting for "The Irishman," a film about Jimmy Hoffa, which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Ben Mankiewicz, the host of Turner Classic Movies, talks with the 88-year-old Winkler about his gangbusters Hollywood career.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on parents going "back to school"

It's that time of year when children's vacations end, as do their moms' and dads' vacations from parent coffees, school supply shopping sprees, and curriculum nights.

For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter

Jim Gaffigan's special, "Quality Time," is available on Amazon Prime



CALENDAR: Week of Sept. 16

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

"Trolley - New Orleans" (1955) by Robert Frank. © Robert Frank, from "The Americans"; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery

GALLERY: Photographer Robert Frank 1924-2019

A look back at the work of one of the most influential of photographers who created intimate, moody portraits of an America struggling to define itself in a post-war world.

For more info:

