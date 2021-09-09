This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 12)

Host: Jane Pauley

The migratory path of a whimbrel may extend from nesting areas in the Arctic to wintering grounds as far south as Bolivia. CBS News

COVER STORY: A migration odyssey – Tagging whimbrel shorebirds

Whimbrel are dramatically declining in numbers due to the pressures of climate change encroaching upon the birds' habitats and migratory routes. So, it was a shock when ornithologists discovered that 20,000 eastern whimbrel – half of the estimated population – stopped to roost on South Carolina's tiny Deveaux Bank during their annual migration. Correspondent Martha Teichner joins experts as they attempt to capture and tag some of these birds, to learn more about them in order to best help them survive.

For more info:

A view of the exhibition "Cézanne Drawing," a collection of the artist's works on paper, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. CBS News

ART: The artist as searcher – Cézanne works on paper

The French painter Paul Cézanne (1839-1906) is considered a pioneer who paved the way for cubist and abstract art, but his revolutionary style may be most evident in his drawings. Correspondent Rita Braver visits New York's Museum of Modern Art, where 250 of Cezanne's watercolors and drawings on paper are featured in a landmark exhibition, "Cézanne Drawing."

For more info:



MOVIES: Revisiting the Sopranos' world in "The Many Saints of Newark"

Producer David Chase became a TV legend with his groundbreaking HBO series, "The Sopranos." Now, 14 years after the show's cryptic finale, Chase is returning to the roots of his central character in a prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark." Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Chase about the pressures to revisit the Sopranos' crime world and the origins of Dickie Moltisanti and Uncle Junior; with actor John Magura who plays Silvio Dante; and with Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who plays a youthful version of the mob boss made famous by his father.

To watch a trailer for "The Many Saints of Newark," click on the video player below:

For more info:

"The Many Saints of Newark," in theaters and on HBO Max beginning October 1

Cedric the Entertainer is, among many other things, an acquirer of vintage cars, as he shows Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

TELEVISION: How show business keeps Cedric the Entertainer busy

The multi-hyphenate Cedric Antonio Kyles – comedian, actor, director and producer – boiled his stage name down to Cedric the Entertainer, but he still wears many hats. The star of the sitcom "The Neighborhood" will be hosting next week's Emmy Awards on CBS. He sat down with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz to talk about his career and the joy he brings to audiences.

For more info:

The company of the musical "Wicked." "Wicked"

STAGE: The road to the hit Broadway musical "Wicked"

Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked" sought to give a backstory to one of the most haunting figures from L. Frank Baum's "Wizard of Oz": The Wicked Witch of the West. The book would inspire a long-running musical, which has proved a hit both on Broadway and on tour. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Maguire and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and with the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, about a show that has become a beacon for anyone who doesn't fit a conventional mold.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



MEDIA: Chris Wallace

CBS News correspondent John Dickerson sits down with the longtime Washington correspondent and anchor of "Fox News Sunday," Chris Wallace.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Training dogs to search for people trapped in rubble. CBS News

9/11: From rescues to rescuers – Training search dogs

It takes a special kind of dog to become an expert in the art of finding people trapped in rubble. That's why Wilma Melville founded the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, which trains both firefighters and canines – typically, dogs that are rescues themselves – to work at the sites of natural disasters, building collapses and terror attacks, such as Ground Zero in New York City following 9/11. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Melville about her mission.

For more info:



9/11: 20 years later – The transformation of Ground Zero

On Sept. 11, 2001, sixteen acres in Lower Manhattan were turned into hallowed ground. How that area has been transformed since 9/11, in a delicate balance of both looking back and looking forward, is a testament to how the city has risen anew. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

GALLERY: Oculus, the new World Trade Center Transportation Hub

GALLERY: One World Trade Center

GALLERY: Graffiti rises at the World Trade Center site

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!