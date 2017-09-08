This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 10)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com. CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

HURRICANE IRMA: Eye on the storm | Watch Video

The latest updates and a look at the path of destruction of the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic from CBS News correspondents Tony Dokoupil, Jeff Glor, and more.

PASSAGE: Carved in stone | Watch Video

Mo Rocco reports on controversy over removing Civil War memorials.

BUSINESS: Buyer beware | Watch Video

Erin Moriarty speaks with the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

HURRICANE HARVEY: Wake of the storm | Watch Video

Hurricane Harvey has displaced thousands of residents in Texas. Torrential rain and flooding caused homeowners to discard heaps of trash, which may take weeks to clean up. Omar Villafranca reports on the aftermath of the storm.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Hillary Rodham Clinton | Watch Video

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton sits down with "CBS Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley for her first TV interview about her new book, a memoir entitled "What Happened," published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.

Pauley will interview the former first lady to discuss Clinton's ill-fated White House campaign, her thoughts on President Donald Trump, Russian hacking, former FBI Director James Comey's effect on the race, and her life since Election Day 2016.

"What Happened" will be available for purchase at major retailers and online on Sept. 12.

HARTMAN: Comeback kids | Watch Video

Steve Hartman looks at how a football team is making a comeback in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

CALENDAR: Week of September 10th | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



ALMANAC: Remembering Charles Bishop Kuralt | Watch Video

On September 10, 1934, Charles Bishop Kuralt was born. Kuralt grew to become an American journalist who was well-known for his long career with CBS News. Jane Pauley reports.

