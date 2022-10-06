This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 9)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Pulling back the veil of secrecy surrounding McKinsey
In their new book, "When McKinsey Comes to Town," New York Times investigative reporters Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe dig inside McKinsey & Company, the consulting firm that has worked with corporate and government clients around the world (from entertainment firms to tobacco companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers). They talk with correspondent Erin Moriarty about what makes McKinsey, they say, a major force for spreading ideas globally, both good and bad.
For more info:
- "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm" by Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe (Random House), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound
- McKinsey & Company
MUSIC: A New York concert hall's triumphant reprise
The acoustics in the home of the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center have always been problematic. Now, after a $550 million redesign, the refurbished David Geffen Hall has been praised in advance of its opening this weekend. Correspondent David Pogue goes inside the upgrade of a world-class venue.
For more info:
- Upcoming events at David Geffen Hall, New York City
- New York Philharmonic
- Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
ON STAGE: John David Washington: "To try to prove something to somebody is a fool's errand."
John David Washington originally wanted to avoid following in the footsteps of his father, actor Denzel Washington. But after an injury sidelined his football career, he auditioned for the part of a football player – and launched a successful new career, starring in "BlacKkKlansman," "Tenet," and the new film "Amsterdam." He talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about being "Denzel's son," and making his Broadway debut in a revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson," playing the role created by his costar Samuel L. Jackson 35 years ago.
For more info:
- "The Piano Lesson" by August Wilson, now in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, New York City | Ticket info
- Follow John David Washington in Instagram
MOVIES: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his favorite role: Dad
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson was told that he'd have to change to become a leading man; turns out Hollywood changed for him, as "The Rock" grew to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Now he's starring as the DC Comics anti-hero "Black Adam." Johnson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his humble origins, family, and what he says about a run for the White House.
To watch a trailer for "Black Adam" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "Black Adam" opens in theaters October 21
- Follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- Teremana Tequila
PASSAGE: TBD
"MOBITUARIES": John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy
In the new season of podcasts Mo Rocca looks back at one of the most beloved entertainers of our time: singer-songwriter John Denver (who died 25 years ago this week), whose utterly sincere songs about Colorado and nature made him one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. Rocca visits Aspen, Colorado to meet John's first wife Annie Denver, and close friend Tom Crum, to learn more about the man behind the music. [For more tune in to "Mobituaries" wherever you download podcasts.]
Listen to "Mobituaries: John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy" (Season 3, Episode 1) by clicking on the player below:
For more info:
- Mo Rocca's "Mobituaries" is available wherever you download podcasts
- John Denver Sanctuary, Aspen, Colorado
- johndenver.com (Official site)
HARTMAN: TBD
MOVIES: Julia Roberts: Being an actor is "not my only dream come true."
She's an Oscar-winner, A-List star, and one of People Magazine's Most Beautiful People. Julia Roberts talks with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley about her new rom-com, "Ticket to Paradise," marriage, life as a homemaker, and her ever-present hobby.
To watch a trailer for "Ticket to Paradise" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "Ticket to Paradise" opens in theaters October 21
- Follow Julia Roberts on Instagram
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan is baffled by the mania over pumpkins
The comedian says October, officially "pumpkin season," is the strangest of all made-up seasons – and that "pumpkin spice" isn't what you think it is.
For more info:
- jimgaffigan.com
- Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter
FOOD: How Erin French found herself at The Lost Kitchen
Recovering from a nasty divorce and addiction, Erin French was lost before she found freedom in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. She opened The Lost Kitchen restaurant, one of the hardest-to get reservations in the world. The cookbook author, bestselling memoirist and TV chef talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about her life story, and of her restaurant that is so in demand that reservations are won by lottery.
For more info:
- The Lost Kitchen Restaurant, Freedom, Maine
- Follow Eric French on Instagram
- "Finding Freedom: A Cook's Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch" by Erin French (Celadon Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound
- "The Lost Kitchen: Recipes and a Good Life Found in Freedom, Maine: A Cookbook" by Erin French (Clarkson Potter/Ten Speed), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound
- For more information on Erin French and her upcoming cookbook, click here
- "The Lost Kitchen" (Magnolia Network)
- South Paw Farm, Freedom, Maine
MUSIC: Guitarist Billy Strings on crafting his own brand of bluegrass
William Apostol knew from a tender age that he wanted to play bluegrass. Growing up in a Michigan trailer park, he learned to play guitar from his stepfather, and briefly played heavy metal. But today, as Billy Strings, he's been dubbed the "future of bluegrass," thanks to his Grammy Award-winning album "Home." Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with the musician about his inspirations; his upcoming album "Me and Dad"; and how – after years of reflecting on the past – he's now looking ahead in his music.
To hear Billy Strings perform "Long Journey Home," from his upcoming album "Me and Dad," click on the video player below:
For more info:
- billystrings.com | Tour info
- Thanks to Carter Vintage Guitars, Nashville, Tenn.
- Photos by Jesse Faatz (Instagram)
NATURE: TBD
Web Exclusives:
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Country legend Loretta Lynn (Video)
Singer Loretta Lynn, the "coal miner's daughter" who grew up to become one of the most acclaimed country artists of all time, died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the age of 90. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired November 7, 2010, Lynn talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about her marriage, her early career, and how her heartache made for great songs.
"HERE COMES THE SUN": NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg and sound artist Nikki Lindt (Video)
NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg sits down with Nancy Cordes to discuss her new memoir, "Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships." Then, Serena Altschul meets sound artist Nikki Lindt, who has a unique way of capturing the world around us.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!
for more features.