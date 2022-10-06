This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 9)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Pulling back the veil of secrecy surrounding McKinsey

In their new book, "When McKinsey Comes to Town," New York Times investigative reporters Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe dig inside McKinsey & Company, the consulting firm that has worked with corporate and government clients around the world (from entertainment firms to tobacco companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers). They talk with correspondent Erin Moriarty about what makes McKinsey, they say, a major force for spreading ideas globally, both good and bad.

New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden (right) with correspondent David Pogue at the newly-redesigned David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. CBS News

MUSIC: A New York concert hall's triumphant reprise

The acoustics in the home of the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center have always been problematic. Now, after a $550 million redesign, the refurbished David Geffen Hall has been praised in advance of its opening this weekend. Correspondent David Pogue goes inside the upgrade of a world-class venue.

Actor John David Washington, now making his Broadway debut in a revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson." CBS News

ON STAGE: John David Washington: "To try to prove something to somebody is a fool's errand."

John David Washington originally wanted to avoid following in the footsteps of his father, actor Denzel Washington. But after an injury sidelined his football career, he auditioned for the part of a football player – and launched a successful new career, starring in "BlacKkKlansman," "Tenet," and the new film "Amsterdam." He talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about being "Denzel's son," and making his Broadway debut in a revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson," playing the role created by his costar Samuel L. Jackson 35 years ago.

MOVIES: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his favorite role: Dad

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson was told that he'd have to change to become a leading man; turns out Hollywood changed for him, as "The Rock" grew to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Now he's starring as the DC Comics anti-hero "Black Adam." Johnson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his humble origins, family, and what he says about a run for the White House.

To watch a trailer for "Black Adam" click on the video player below:

Singer John Denver performs on the BBC television show "The John Denver Show" in April 1973. Tony Russell/Redferns via Getty Images

"MOBITUARIES": John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy

In the new season of podcasts Mo Rocca looks back at one of the most beloved entertainers of our time: singer-songwriter John Denver (who died 25 years ago this week), whose utterly sincere songs about Colorado and nature made him one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. Rocca visits Aspen, Colorado to meet John's first wife Annie Denver, and close friend Tom Crum, to learn more about the man behind the music. [For more tune in to "Mobituaries" wherever you download podcasts.]

Listen to "Mobituaries: John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy" (Season 3, Episode 1) by clicking on the player below:

Mo Rocca's "Mobituaries" is available wherever you download podcasts

John Denver Sanctuary, Aspen, Colorado

Actress Julia Roberts. CBS News

MOVIES: Julia Roberts: Being an actor is "not my only dream come true."

She's an Oscar-winner, A-List star, and one of People Magazine's Most Beautiful People. Julia Roberts talks with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley about her new rom-com, "Ticket to Paradise," marriage, life as a homemaker, and her ever-present hobby.

To watch a trailer for "Ticket to Paradise" click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan is baffled by the mania over pumpkins

The comedian says October, officially "pumpkin season," is the strangest of all made-up seasons – and that "pumpkin spice" isn't what you think it is.

Chef Erin French at The Lost Kitchen Restaurant, with correspondent Martha Teichner. CBS News

FOOD: How Erin French found herself at The Lost Kitchen

Recovering from a nasty divorce and addiction, Erin French was lost before she found freedom in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. She opened The Lost Kitchen restaurant, one of the hardest-to get reservations in the world. The cookbook author, bestselling memoirist and TV chef talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about her life story, and of her restaurant that is so in demand that reservations are won by lottery.

Guitarist Billy Strings. Jesse Faatz

MUSIC: Guitarist Billy Strings on crafting his own brand of bluegrass

William Apostol knew from a tender age that he wanted to play bluegrass. Growing up in a Michigan trailer park, he learned to play guitar from his stepfather, and briefly played heavy metal. But today, as Billy Strings, he's been dubbed the "future of bluegrass," thanks to his Grammy Award-winning album "Home." Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with the musician about his inspirations; his upcoming album "Me and Dad"; and how – after years of reflecting on the past – he's now looking ahead in his music.

To hear Billy Strings perform "Long Journey Home," from his upcoming album "Me and Dad," click on the video player below:

Web Exclusives:

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Country legend Loretta Lynn (Video)

Singer Loretta Lynn, the "coal miner's daughter" who grew up to become one of the most acclaimed country artists of all time, died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the age of 90. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired November 7, 2010, Lynn talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about her marriage, her early career, and how her heartache made for great songs.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg and sound artist Nikki Lindt (Video)

NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg sits down with Nancy Cordes to discuss her new memoir, "Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships." Then, Serena Altschul meets sound artist Nikki Lindt, who has a unique way of capturing the world around us.

