This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 10)
BROADCAST NOTE: Next week, on October 17, "Sunday Morning" will be pre-empted so that CBS Sports may bring you live NFL action from London.
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Abortion: The great divide
With abortion becoming more and more restricted in many states, and with a majority-conservative Supreme Court primed to decide on a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, access to the procedure in the future is unclear, and the return of "back-alley abortions" is feared. Correspondent Rita Braver looks at how women, civil rights proponents, doctors, and anti-abortion advocates are fighting over the viability of Roe v. Wade, and whether compromise is possible on one of the most contentious issues of today.
For more info:
- EMW Women's Surgical Center, Louisville
- BsideU for Life, Louisville
- Carol Sanger, Columbia Law School, Columbia University
- Addia Wuchner, executive director, Kentucky Right to Life
- Heather Gatnarek, American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky
NATURE: Taking leaf-peeping to new heights
In Aspen, Colo., some fans of fall foliage go to extremes for a spectacular view – namely, jumping off a cliff above a sea of autumnal oranges, reds, yellows and golds. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on paragliding in a leaf peeper's paradise.
For more info:
- Aspen Paragliding, Aspen, Colo.
- Photographer Craig Turpin on Instagram
MUSIC: A "perfect rock 'n' roll machine": Les Paul's crowning achievement
One of the most influential instruments of the past century – the first approved prototype of Les Paul's Gibson Goldtop, dubbed #1 – is going on the auction block later this month. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Gene Paul about the development of his father's now-iconic electric guitar, and with Christie's Kerry Keane about its impact on music ever since.
For more info:
- Christie's: The Exceptional Sale, live auction on October 13 at Christie's, New York
- Gibson: The Les Paul Collections
MUSIC: Olivia Rodrigo on "Sour," heartbreak, and what hasn't changed
Beginning with her smash hit single, "Drivers License," 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is on a run that few singer-songwriters can even dream about, with her very first album, "Sour," debuting at #1 earlier this year. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Rodrigo about writing of heartbreak; the value of therapy; and what sudden fame hasn't changed about her life.
You can stream Olivia Rodrigo's album "Sour" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
For more info:
PASSAGE: TBD
BUSINESSS: Broken links in the supply chain
Correspondent David Pogue reports.
HARTMAN: TBD
SUNDAY PROFILE: Billy Porter: "I believe in dreaming the impossible"
Actor-dancer-singer-director Billy Porter has won Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards, and is author of a new memoir, "Unprotected." He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about a childhood filled with years of rejection, doubt and abuse – and about how he survived and triumphed.
For more info:
- "Unprotected: A Memoir" by Billy Porter (Abrams), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound
- Follow Billy Porter on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
BOOKS: Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton on their thriller collaboration
Bestselling mystery writer Louise Penny and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton forged a friendship having experienced loss – Penny, of her husband; Clinton, of an election; and together, of a beloved mutual friend. Together they've collaborated on a novel, "State of Terror." Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Clinton and Penny about how co-writing the ripped-from-the-headlines conspiracy thriller during the pandemic, featuring two middle-aged female heroes, was a form of therapy for both.
For more info:
- "State of Terror" by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available October 12 via Amazon and Indiebound
- louisepenny.com
- hillaryclinton.com
AVIATION: Taking a flying car for a test drive
After years of development, the BlackFly personal aerial vehicle will soon be on sale. Correspondent John Blackstone set out to see how someone with no flying experience could manage behind the controls.
For more info:
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
MOVIES: 2021 New York Film Festival highlights (Part 1 and Part 2)
Notes on some of the most fascinating new works from the annual celebration of world cinema (running through October 10), including Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth," and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog."
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
for more features.