This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 1)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: AI and warfare
Like other technological advances, the growing use of artificial intelligence in warfighting is a foregone conclusion. But as "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel reports, questions persist on how AI is developed and deployed on the battlefield, by both the U.S. and its adversaries.
ALMANAC: October 1
"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.
SCIENCE: CSI for animals: A forensics lab devoted to wildlife
Founded in 1988 in Ashland, Ore., the National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory is the only U.S. federal crime lab devoted to criminal investigations of crimes committed against wildlife. Correspondent Conor Knighton meets the forensic scientists whose cases can get pretty wild.
BOOKS: Newspaper editor Martin Baron
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
- Washington Post editor Marty Baron on our nation's "wake-up call" ("Sunday Morning")
THEATER: "Merrily We Roll Along" and its long road back to Broadway
Stephen Sondheim's musical about the long, complicated friendships of a trio of creatives, which was savaged by critics when it first debuted in 1981, has been rethought and restaged in an acclaimed revival that is now back on Broadway. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, and director Maria Friedman, about bringing a work by one of the greats of musical theater to new light.
To watch a trailer for "Merrily We Roll Along" click on the video player below:
PASSAGE: In memoriam
MUSIC: Joan Baez at peace
In a new documentary, "Joan Baez I Am a Noise," which features the singer-activist's personal archive of home movies, letters and drawings, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer opens up about her 60-year career and her life on the front lines of social change. Baez talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the film and the surprising secrets she revealed; how Bob Dylan broke her heart; and how she expresses her less serious side.
To watch a trailer for "Joan Baez I Am a Noise," click on the video player below:
BROADCAST NEWS: Emmy update!
On Wednesday "CBS News Sunday Morning" was named winner of the 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Recorded News Program! Also, our executive producer, Rand Morrison, was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' "Silver Circle," honoring journalists and broadcasters who have made an enduring contribution to the industry.
COMMENTARY: Robert Reich on the shutdown: Republicans holding America hostage
The former Labor Secretary says GOP extremists in the House, acting at the behest of Donald Trump, are instigating a government shutdown that will hurt almost all Americans.
BOOKS: "Trust" author Hernan Diaz on his love for "the music of English"
Brooklyn-based novelist Hernan Diaz won this year's Pulitzer Prize for his bestseller "Trust," a kaleidoscopic look at the world of the stratospherically rich. He talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about how his childhood in Argentina and Sweden informed his perspective on American life and history; his love of the English language; the influence of Edith Wharton on his writing; and the miracle of validation that came after years without recognition.
READ AN EXCERPT: "Trust" by Hernan Diaz
