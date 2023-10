Joan Baez, revealing secrets In a new documentary, "Joan Baez I Am a Noise," which features the singer-activist's personal archive of home movies, letters and drawings, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer opens up about her 60-year career and her life on the front lines of social change. Baez talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the film and the surprising secrets she revealed; how Bob Dylan broke her heart; and how she expresses her less serious side.