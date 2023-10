"Trust" author Hernan Diaz Brooklyn-based novelist Hernan Diaz won this year's Pulitzer Prize for his bestseller "Trust," a kaleidoscopic look at the world of the stratospherically rich. He talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about how his childhood in Argentina and Sweden informed his perspective on American life and history; his love of the English language; the influence of Edith Wharton on his writing; and the miracle of validation that came after years of writing without recognition.