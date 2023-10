Marty Baron on the role of journalists Are journalists ready for what's ahead in the 2024 election? Former Washington Post editor Marty Baron is not sure they are. He talks with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa about the responsibility of the media, and about his relationships with both a former president and a billionaire owner of a newspaper, as recounted in his new book, "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post."