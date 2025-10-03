This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 5)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Banning cellphones in schools - Are the kids alright?

Most states now have, or are considering, bans of cellphones in public schools. For a generation that grew up with smartphones, being without is a whole new world. Are the bans having their intended effect? Tony Dokoupil talks with high school and college students, and with educators, about the bans' impact – on social connections, attention spans, and nervous parents.

For more info:



ALMANAC: October 5

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: Encountering ICE - A "David vs. Goliath" moment

Lee Cowan reports.



Singer-songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens. CBS News

MUSIC: Yusuf/Cat Stevens on his "Road to Findout"

In his new memoir, "Cat on the Road to Findout," singer-songwriter Cat Stevens, who renamed himself Yusuf Islam, details his lifelong spiritual quest. He talks with Seth Doane about trying to find and understand himself as an artist, and the relevance today of songs like "Wild World" and "Peace Train."

For more info:



HEADLINES: The latest on the government shutdown

Robert Costa reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Naturalist Jane Goodall (Video)

Famed naturalist Jane Goodall, who dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees and protecting the environment, died on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at age 91. In this Oct. 24, 2021 "Sunday Morning" profile, she talked with Seth Doane about her fascination with animals, her groundbreaking work with primates, and her advocacy for a more sustainable future.

An A.I.-piloted F-16 has already held its own in a limited dogfight against an experienced fighter pilot. Pentagon

TECHNOLOGY: A.I. in the military: Testing a new kind of air force

Preparing for the threats of tomorrow, the U.S. Air Force is drawing up plans to operate drones piloted by artificial intelligence alongside aircraft flown by humans. David Martin reports on how A.I. is learning how to fight – a potential revolution in warfare.

For more info:



THESE UNITED STATES: Broadway's George M. Cohan

Mo Rocca celebrates the career of a founding father of American theater: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), an actor, playwright, producer, and composer of such standards as "Give My Regards to Broadway," "The Yankee Doodle Boy," and "Over There."

For more info:

Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus. CBS News

MUSIC: Miley Cyrus on achieving "Something Beautiful"

She has been in the public eye for most of her life, but you may not really know the "Hannah Montana" actress who became a Grammy-winning pop star. Miley Cyrus talks with Tracy Smith about her latest album, "Something Beautiful"; gaining sobriety; and how she reconnected with her estranged dad, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, the best way she knew how – through music.

You can stream the Miley Cyrus album "Something Beautiful" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

Jane Pauley with actor Daniel Day-Lewis and his son, director Ronan Day-Lewis, discussing their new film, "Anemone." CBS News

MOVIES: Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis - Father-and-son filmmakers on making "Anemone"

Three-time Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis has been absent from movie screens for eight years, until a collaboration with his son, Ronan, brought him back. They talk with Jane Pauley about their new film "Anemone," the story of a man living in self-exile. Daniel also discusses what initially drew him to acting, and why he may consider himself a reluctant star.

To watch a trailer for "Anemone" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Anemone" (Focus Features) is now playing in theaters



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter (Video)

The actors who first teamed up in the 1989 comedy "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" are now appearing on Broadway in a revival of Samuel Beckett's iconic play "Waiting for Godot." In this web exclusive, Tracy Smith talks with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter about their friendship, their artistic collaboration, and the meaning of Beckett's language and characters to their own lives.

For more info:

"Waiting for Godot," at the Hudson Theatre, New York City (through Jan. 4, 2026) | Ticket info

MARATHON: U.S. History (YouTube Video)

Learn about our nation's history as "CBS Sunday Morning" takes a look back on:

The U.S. Army

The JFK files

Mark Twain

The American Revolution

The Constitution

Yellowstone National Park

Union power

Golden Gate Bridge

America's first cash crop

Coney Island

Civil War landmark in D.C.

The Louisiana Purchase

Juneteenth, Black history erasure

The Fall of Saigon

Rare audio from the Fall of Saigon

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.