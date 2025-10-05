As Mideast cease-fire talks continue, trust is in short supply President Trump warned Hamas this past week to accept a proposed peace deal by tonight, or there would be "hell to pay." Hamas has since agreed to release all the October 7 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and surrender governing power in Gaza, but wants further negotiations – and made no mention of laying down arms, a key demand. Debora Patta reports on the latest developments, and on how Palestinians are responding to Israel's stepped-up offensive to capture Gaza City.