Encountering ICE: A "David vs. Goliath" moment In city after city, the Trump administration, through its agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been testing limits of the law in apprehending and detaining people suspected of being undocumented, many of whom have no criminal record. Lee Cowan talks with a pastor whose Los Angeles parishioners feared being targeted by ICE; a man whose legal status in the U.S. was revoked and now faces deportation; and an attorney who resigned from ICE and now helps defend those detained by the government, which claims it is acting within the law.