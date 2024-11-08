This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 10)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Marine veteran Joe Dan Worley with correspondent David Martin. CBS News

COVER STORY: Marine veteran Joe Dan Worley's purposeful life

Twenty years ago, battlefield medic Joe Dan Worley was grievously wounded in the Battle of Fallujah, losing his left leg to a roadside bomb. Worley recovered from his traumatic injuries, and he and his wife, Angel, have grown their family. He also hosts a podcast sponsored by the American Legion, and has turned to music to honor his fallen comrades. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: November 10

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



BOOKS: Martha Stewart on her 100th book

In 1982 Martha Stewart published her first book, "Entertaining." Now, the lifestyle entrepreneur has released her 100th, "Martha: The Cookbook," which contains some of her favorite recipes. She demonstrates for "Sunday Morning" viewers how to prepare two of them: Alexis's Chopped Salad, and Potato and Buttermilk Soup.

For more info:



SUNDAY JOURNAL: The way forward

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa on the aftermath of Election 2024.

Music producer T Bone Burnett with correspondent Anthony Mason. CBS News

MUSIC: T Bone Burnett on why music is "my religion"

Grammy- and Oscar-winning music producer T Bone Burnett has worked in the studio with many of the greats, from Bob Dylan and Greg Allman, to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. But after releasing "The Other Side," his first album of new music in 18 years, Burnett has found himself in a rare setting: on tour. He talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about performing in public again; the process of recording; and the surprising place where he first fell in love with sound: On a golf course.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Survivors of the October 7 terror attacks, as well as military veterans, are receiving a new therapeutic treatment for PTSD at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research in Israel. CBS News

HEALTH: A promising new treatment for PTSD

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment long used to combat compression sickness in divers. But at a hospital in Israel they're using it to address a very different malady: post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at the treatment's promising results that have been seen in both military veterans and survivors of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. He also talks with doctors in America about using this treatment to help millions of veterans suffering from PTSD.

For more info:



U.S.: Honoring a Civil War veteran who was lost to history

Curious about her family's history, journalist Cheryl Wills began researching her ancestry, and found she was related to Sandy Wills, a former slave who served in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops. Her search also led her to a distant relative, a former plantation, and ultimately to Private Wills' remains, which have now been laid to rest - with full military honors - at a veterans cemetery in Memphis. CBS News' Bill Whitaker reports.

For more info:



West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Memphis

Actor Ted Danson with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

TV: Ted Danson on aging: "Don't slow down, just keep going, keep living your life"

"Cheers" actor Ted Danson's latest series is the Netflix comedy "A Man on the Inside," in which he plays a retired widower-turned-investigator who goes undercover in a nursing home. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Danson and series creator Mike Schur ("The Good Place") about how the show takes a clear-eyed look at aging. Danson also talks about aging gracefully, living life fully as long as you can, and why he feels "complete" in his life now.

To watch a trailer for "A Man On the Inside," click on the video player below:

For more info:



HARTMAN: WWII



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The eclectic Quincy Jones (YouTube Video)

Quincy Jones, a giant of the music industry for more than six decades, died Sunday, November 3, 2024, at age 91. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired August 1, 1982, correspondent Billy Taylor attends a concert by Jones in Indianapolis, and talked with the multiple-Grammy-winner about his musical roots, and the joy of producing and amassing superstar talents together.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Music legend Quincy Jones (YouTube Video)

In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired on March 9, 2008, correspondent John Blackstone talked with the impresario about his indelible mark on contemporary music - from being hired by Lionel Hampton at age 15, to his collaborations with icons like Frank Sinatra, to spotting the untapped potential of a young Michael Jackson.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!