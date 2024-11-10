Ted Danson on his new comedy series "A Man on the Inside" "Cheers" actor Ted Danson's latest series is the Netflix comedy "A Man on the Inside," in which he plays a retired widower-turned-investigator who goes undercover in a nursing home. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Danson and series creator Mike Schur ("The Good Place") about how the show takes a clear-eyed look at aging. Danson also talks about aging gracefully, living life fully as long as you can, and why he feels "complete" in his life now.